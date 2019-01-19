Hello Mi Neighbour | Commendation can yield greater results

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, January 19, 2019

Hello mi neighbour! Did you hear of the man who walked away with a bundle of blessings because he understood (and practised) the power of commendation? As he started his trek through the cane piece, his first comment was, âwow what lovely...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Commendation can yield greater results

Hello Mi Neighbour | How to get a salary increase

How to get a salary increase

Hello Mi Neighbour | Once a man, twice a child

Depressed because of life's struggles

Hello Mi Neighbour | In overcoming betrayal ... no need to hide pain

Show compassion for others



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Green Book | It takes courage to change people’s hearts

What Men Want | A bellyful of jokes

Miss Bala | Never give up

809 Band plays it note for note

Buju confirmed for Summerjam Festival in Germany

Johnny Daley adds improvs and skits to Comedy Bar

All-woman committee to generate support for Reggae Girlz

SPORTS more
Laurie Foster | Big win but Windies still at crossroads

Sasso, McMaster star at Driftwood

Preferred start option available for Sagicor Sigma Run 2019

All-woman committee to generate support for Reggae Girlz

Big win but Windies still at crossroads

Champs WI face tough hurdle in T20 defence

Drummer Boy ready for big run

POLITICS more
Youth Entrepreneurs | Manning’s school spirit inspires business brand

This Day In Our Past: Jan 30

Politicians can head off property fights – Guyana official

Britain's May wins mandate to reopen Brexit deal

India's Gandhi pledges 'minimum income' for poor

Grenada worried about instabality in Venezuela

Power fight in the AFC: Nagamootoo versus Ramjattan

BUSINESS more
138 Student Living loses to Prime - Considers rights issue, fee guarantees from parents to boost performance

Youth Entrepreneurs | Music producer passionate about craft

Youth Entrepreneurs | Manning’s school spirit inspires business brand

EU-Canada trade deal gets green light from legal adviser

Greece sees strong interest in first bond sale post-bailout

China issues warning on Huawei

Pfizer swings to loss due to restructuring, asset writedowns

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Miss Bala | Never give up

Health ministry receives gender-based violence package

Dam workers arrested, families bury dead in Brazil disaster

Pakistan upholds acquittal of woman in blasphemy case

This Day in History —Â January 30

Venezuela prosecutor moves to silence popular opposition leader

McBean replaced as Police Federation chair

RELATED STORIES
Commendation can yield greater results

Hello Mi Neighbour | How to get a salary increase

How to get a salary increase

Hello Mi Neighbour | Once a man, twice a child

Depressed because of life's struggles

Hello Mi Neighbour | In overcoming betrayal ... no need to hide pain

Show compassion for others

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

Listing
Western Union Provider: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Silston post-mortem results in
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Namya Ramírez: About a year ago i started to suspect my husband was fast becoming a big time cheat, unfortunately i had no evidences and i was curious of getting proof to know what he engaged in for real then i...

Fatal crash in St Elizabeth
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Column: New Reality Of Economic Substance
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

Listing
Western Union Provider: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Silston post-mortem results in
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Namya Ramírez: About a year ago i started to suspect my husband was fast becoming a big time cheat, unfortunately i had no evidences and i was curious of getting proof to know what he engaged in for real then i...

Fatal crash in St Elizabeth
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Column: New Reality Of Economic Substance
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...