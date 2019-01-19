Four students among seven injured in MoBay crash

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, January 19, 2019

Four students from the John Rollins Success Primary school in St James are among seven people injured in a late afternoon crash along the Rose Hall main road. The details of the crash were not immediately available. However, it is understood that...read more

