BWA still working on pumps at Applewhaites

Nation News - Monday, January 19, 2019

Barbados Water Authority (BWA) crews continue emergency repair work tonight, to replace pumps affected by a power outage at its Applewhaites Pumping Station. Thus far, one pump has successfully been replaced...read more

0
