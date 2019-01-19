Dante Leverock Scores For Sligo Rovers

Bernews - Sunday, January 19, 2019

Bermudaâs Dante Leverock scored for Sligo Rovers, as the Irish team won their pre-season friendly against Galway United by a score of 3 â...read more

