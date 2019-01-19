Guaido rejects 'fake' talks with Maduro

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, January 19, 2019

Venezuelaâs Opposition Leader Juan GuaidÃ³ has rejected an offer to hold talks with President NicolÃ¡s Maduro amid an ongoing power struggle between the two. At the same time the United NationsÂ Security Council is scheduled...read more

