Chapo Guzman's hitman says he personally buried a rival alive

Telegraph UK - Friday, January 19, 2019

Chapo Guzman's hitman says he personally buried a rival alive elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Chapo Guzman's hitman says he personally buried a rival alive Save Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been on trial since November, and a court in New York City heard on...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Chapo Guzman's mistress tells of tunnel escape with 'naked' drug lord as Mexican forces swooped

Mexico's former president Enrique Pena Nieto 'took $100m bribe from El Chapo'

Sinaloa Cartel hands out Christmas presents to local villagers

Sinaloa Cartel leader shocks Chapo's trial with allegations of decades of governmental corruption

'El Chapo' ordered hits on 'own family' - and favourite weapon was  'diamond-encrusted pistol'

Who is Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman and when does the Mexican drug lord go on trial?

Mexican journalist famed for drug war investigations shot dead in Sinaloa



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Richie West hoping for breakthrough

Julian Marley drops fourth album

Gospel Spotlight: Olaide Banks reaches out to Caribbean musicians with the gospel

Skengae Uno ready to start music career at age 62

Dancers' Paradise: Italian Sparky Diva gets dancehall goosebumps

STAR of the Month: Spice no stranger to entrepreneurship

Ninja Man celebrates another birthdayin prison

SPORTS more
Lunch report: WEST INDIES VS ENGLAND - 1ST TEST

Mother seeks help for son with brain cancer

CDB, EU and UK to help Dominica make public buildings more energy efficient

All Star Netball Game To Feature Top Players

All Star Netball Game To Feature Top Players

Mixed results on court in All Star encounters

Leverock enjoys first match with new team

POLITICS more
From brooches to hats - the Queen's coded messages to politicians

Four people killed after helicopter collides with light aircraft over the Italian Alps

PM wants to turn voters into shareholders

AlphaCat, Terra Re Insurance-Linked Securities

AlphaCat, Terra Re Insurance-Linked Securities

Wade moves on

Arthur wants growth plan

BUSINESS more
PM wants to turn voters into shareholders

STAR of the Month: Spice no stranger to entrepreneurship

Argo Announces Graduate Training Program

Why caring management pays

Food order and delivery app proves popular

Pestcoe Appointed Langhorne Re Bermuda CEO

Yolanda Furbert Earns “Master Wedding Planner”

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Four people killed after helicopter collides with light aircraft over the Italian Alps

Two teens get life sentences for Steede murder

Double murder on Old Harbour Road in St Catherine

Sick passenger recovering in hospital

Man uses Bible verse to threaten goat thieves

Robber killed by security guards

Two die in Trelawny crash

RELATED STORIES
Chapo Guzman's mistress tells of tunnel escape with 'naked' drug lord as Mexican forces swooped

Mexico's former president Enrique Pena Nieto 'took $100m bribe from El Chapo'

Sinaloa Cartel hands out Christmas presents to local villagers

Sinaloa Cartel leader shocks Chapo's trial with allegations of decades of governmental corruption

'El Chapo' ordered hits on 'own family' - and favourite weapon was  'diamond-encrusted pistol'

Who is Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman and when does the Mexican drug lord go on trial?

Mexican journalist famed for drug war investigations shot dead in Sinaloa

RECENT COMMENTS
High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lewis Isbell: I want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the good work he provided to me. its not easy to hack a phone without the person knowing about the hack that's why i said...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Silston post-mortem results in
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Namya Ramírez: About a year ago i started to suspect my husband was fast becoming a big time cheat, unfortunately i had no evidences and i was curious of getting proof to know what he engaged in for real then i...

Fatal crash in St Elizabeth
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Column: New Reality Of Economic Substance
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

RECENT COMMENTS
High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lewis Isbell: I want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the good work he provided to me. its not easy to hack a phone without the person knowing about the hack that's why i said...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Silston post-mortem results in
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Namya Ramírez: About a year ago i started to suspect my husband was fast becoming a big time cheat, unfortunately i had no evidences and i was curious of getting proof to know what he engaged in for real then i...

Fatal crash in St Elizabeth
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Column: New Reality Of Economic Substance
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...