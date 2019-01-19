Barbuda Council questions Defense Force’s role on sister isle

Antigua Observer - Friday, January 19, 2019

The Barbuda Council is querying the role being played by members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force (ABDF) on the sister isle. In fact the Council, through the incumbent Member of Parliament, is suggesting that the presence of the military personnel is holding back development on...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Relocation of court meant to be temporary, says Information Minister

No back pay for Barbuda Council workers

NODS clears the air on Barbuda ultimatum

BPM wants NODS out of Barbuda

Red Cross to establish a branch on Barbuda

Walker: No Barbuda Council workers on the ground, accuses body of poor leadership

Barbuda needs Coast Guard base for port of entry



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
After 12: Pink celebration with Casket

Carrie Underwood welcomes baby boy

Who protects Ja’s brand name or copyright?

Five Questions With Jah9

Byll Gatezs aims for big break

Red Stripe Live concert on tonight

D Will hunts for his goals

SPORTS more
Cwi Names Assistant Coaches For Busy Cricket Season

Pybus Upbeat About Windies’ Chances Against England

Roach and Hope keep calm as Windies ready for Wisden Trophy Series

Global Media Coverage Windies vs England

Jamaica To Benefit From Wipa’s “wipa In The Community”

Ride with Young Boy Eddy

Tanya Lee | The transition from player to coach

POLITICS more
Wade moves on

Arthur wants growth plan

Venezuela crisis: Familiar geopolitical sides take shape

Private sector leaders to participate in Caricom heads meeting

Venezuela crisis | Familiar geopolitical sides take shape

Trump faces a tough decision: compromise on his hard-line immigration stance or risk it all in the opinion polls

Agri group weighs in on Venezuela crisis

BUSINESS more
European Central Bank holds firm despite weaker growth

American Airlines beats profit expectations on solid demand

Renault names new leaders to replace Ghosn

Argentina: Start the countdown

Defamation in the digital age

Venezuela crisis: Familiar geopolitical sides take shape

TAJ: NIDS not needed right now for tax compliance

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Wade moves on

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd due in Georgian court as stepmother in Britain blames his victim for crash

Diary of a Ghetto Priest | Abortion: Murder of holy innocents

Police release body-cam footage of 'despicable' attack on officers

City strife spillover fear

Shineka Gray murder case hit by more delays

Not true!

RELATED STORIES
Relocation of court meant to be temporary, says Information Minister

No back pay for Barbuda Council workers

NODS clears the air on Barbuda ultimatum

BPM wants NODS out of Barbuda

Red Cross to establish a branch on Barbuda

Walker: No Barbuda Council workers on the ground, accuses body of poor leadership

Barbuda needs Coast Guard base for port of entry

RECENT COMMENTS
High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lewis Isbell: I want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the good work he provided to me. its not easy to hack a phone without the person knowing about the hack that's why i said...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Silston post-mortem results in
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Namya Ramírez: About a year ago i started to suspect my husband was fast becoming a big time cheat, unfortunately i had no evidences and i was curious of getting proof to know what he engaged in for real then i...

Fatal crash in St Elizabeth
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Column: New Reality Of Economic Substance
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

RECENT COMMENTS
High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lewis Isbell: I want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the good work he provided to me. its not easy to hack a phone without the person knowing about the hack that's why i said...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Silston post-mortem results in
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Namya Ramírez: About a year ago i started to suspect my husband was fast becoming a big time cheat, unfortunately i had no evidences and i was curious of getting proof to know what he engaged in for real then i...

Fatal crash in St Elizabeth
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Column: New Reality Of Economic Substance
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...