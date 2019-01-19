Power supply problems leaves several areas without water

Jamaica Observer - Friday, January 19, 2019

THE National Water Commission (NWC) that some customers in St Mary and Clarendon that disruptions in their water supplies was caused by power supply problems which are affecting operation at a few facilities.Affected areas include:read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Rain forces shutdown of some NWC systems

Turbidity affecting St Mary water systems

Restored water supply to some St Mary and Clarendon areas by Christmas – NWC

NWC experiences challenges in northern, eastern parishes

Turbidity affecting NWC systems in St Mary

Sections of St Elizabeth without water until Saturday

Water supply disruption affects sections of St Catherine and Clarendon



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Byll Gatezs aims for big break

Red Stripe Live concert on tonight

D Will hunts for his goals

R Kelly's bumps and grinds with Jamaicans

VP Records marks milestone

J-Yungg on the move

Mayor nods to creative sector

SPORTS more
VP Records marks milestone

Concacaf Nations League Local based Golden Jaguars commence training for Belize clash following GFF Talent ID process

Prizes presented to champions of GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers Football League

Regal Sports U19 Tourney to bowl off tomorrow in Wakenaam

Early morning run for the 35th High Mountain Coffee 10K

Roach destroys England as Windies take command

Fraser-Pryce, Thompson for Queen’s meet

POLITICS more
Can a half-Jamaican presidential hopeful inspire us to build our land?

Venezuela — a top oil exporter in deep crisis

Agriculture can lead Jamaica's economic growth — Seaga

PNP fears military conflict in Venezuela

Integrity Commission says MPs' 2014-2016 annual reports completed

Unity of purpose

CARICOM governments seek solution for Venezuela

BUSINESS more
Venezuela — a top oil exporter in deep crisis

US to help Puerto Ricans who lost jobs after hurricanes

JSE launches Jamaica Social Stock Exchange

iCreate seeks $70 million via IPO

Hill says EGC still aiming at 5% growth by next year

Agriculture can lead Jamaica's economic growth — Seaga

Montego Bay becoming expo hub in the region — Mayor Davis

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Eyewitness to grenade attack on newspaper gunned down

Man electrocuted in Westmoreland

Manchester records fourth murder

Virginia Senate approves guns-in-church bill

Alleged leader of Greyground gang charged with murder

R Kelly's bumps and grinds with Jamaicans

J-Yungg on the move

RELATED STORIES
Rain forces shutdown of some NWC systems

Turbidity affecting St Mary water systems

Restored water supply to some St Mary and Clarendon areas by Christmas – NWC

NWC experiences challenges in northern, eastern parishes

Turbidity affecting NWC systems in St Mary

Sections of St Elizabeth without water until Saturday

Water supply disruption affects sections of St Catherine and Clarendon

RECENT COMMENTS
High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lewis Isbell: I want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the good work he provided to me. its not easy to hack a phone without the person knowing about the hack that's why i said...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Silston post-mortem results in
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Namya Ramírez: About a year ago i started to suspect my husband was fast becoming a big time cheat, unfortunately i had no evidences and i was curious of getting proof to know what he engaged in for real then i...

Fatal crash in St Elizabeth
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Column: New Reality Of Economic Substance
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

RECENT COMMENTS
High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lewis Isbell: I want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the good work he provided to me. its not easy to hack a phone without the person knowing about the hack that's why i said...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Silston post-mortem results in
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Namya Ramírez: About a year ago i started to suspect my husband was fast becoming a big time cheat, unfortunately i had no evidences and i was curious of getting proof to know what he engaged in for real then i...

Fatal crash in St Elizabeth
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Column: New Reality Of Economic Substance
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...