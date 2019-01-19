US senator with Jamaican Heritage to run for president

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, January 19, 2019

Caribbean News Service reported that Kamala Harris who declared on Monday that she will be entering the Democratic presidential race is of Jamaican Heritage. Harris, who grew up in Oakland, California, and is a daughter of parents from Jamaica and...read more

