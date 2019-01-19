Bartlett to attend international tourism fair in Spain

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, January 19, 2019

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett left the island yesterday for Spain to participate in FITUR, the largest international tourism trade fair for inbound and outbound Ibero-American markets. The event facilitates exchanges between tourism suppliers...read more

