BBC in 'extraordinary' claim that it does not know what some star names are paid 

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, January 19, 2019

BBC in 'extraordinary' claim that it does not know what some star names are paid elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More BBC in 'extraordinary' claim that it does not know what some star names are paid Save Strictly Come Dancing is made by BBC Studios, which does not...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Bafta's Rising Star: Cynthia Erivo, Letitia Wright and Jessie Buckley among the nominees

Question Time is to have a ‘softer’ feel after Fiona Bruce agrees to take over as host in addition to her four other BBC roles

BBC stars say broadcaster is 'humiliating' them as it plans to publish salaries in £10k bands

Stars and writers of BBC shows could be given pay rises next year that will not be disclosed to the public

BBC stars must be forced to declare 'off the books' pay, says Tory MP

BBC pay list: the hidden names the corporation does not want you to see

BBC pay report: Chris Evans and Gary Lineker top list amid glaring gender gap



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Food Review: Restaurant Weeks At The Loren

I-Reef ready to 'govern the road'

Don Reid promotes video for 'Hospital Food'

16 schools to compete in DJ contest

Rehgeh Queen shares her 'Inner Feelings'

Highlights of Rebel Salute 2019

Tarrus Riley explains his post about reggae singer

SPORTS more
17 Goals Scored In Ball Hockey Double Header

17 Goals Scored In Ball Hockey Double Header

Duffy earns best breakaway award

Powell makes big impression on debut

Matches continued in the DFA National League

Photos & Video: RES Hunter Jumper Show

Photos & Video: RES Hunter Jumper Show

POLITICS more
Incitement case against opposition figures further adjourned

Shadow Finance Minister On Pre-Budget Report

Shadow Finance Minister On Pre-Budget Report

Cabinet intensifies consultations on upcoming budget

PM Skerrit says international organizations imposing will on small countries

J'cans celebrate appointment of J'can-born doctor to Canadian senate

Three-day Cabinet retreat to discuss upcoming budget

BUSINESS more
Argus shares fall 7.1

Shadow Finance Minister On Pre-Budget Report

Chubb Buildings green credentials affirmed

Chubb Building Earns Green Re-Certification

Interested In Learning About Running A Charity?

Carey Olsen recruits Bermudian Stevens

Growth & Jobs | Get involved in agriculture - Holness says sector can grow economy

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
UPDATE: Singer Chris Brown freed after questioning in Paris on rape claim

Death in St Thomas

O-Wrap: Death threats over alleged gangster's arrest... Would-be robber killed... Chris Brown accused of rape

Powell makes big impression on debut

Police to give seniors advice on crime

District constable, businessman charged in series of courthouse security scare

Motor vehicle shot 14 times, expert testifies at Vanessa Kirkland murder trial

RELATED STORIES
Bafta's Rising Star: Cynthia Erivo, Letitia Wright and Jessie Buckley among the nominees

Question Time is to have a ‘softer’ feel after Fiona Bruce agrees to take over as host in addition to her four other BBC roles

BBC stars say broadcaster is 'humiliating' them as it plans to publish salaries in £10k bands

Stars and writers of BBC shows could be given pay rises next year that will not be disclosed to the public

BBC stars must be forced to declare 'off the books' pay, says Tory MP

BBC pay list: the hidden names the corporation does not want you to see

BBC pay report: Chris Evans and Gary Lineker top list amid glaring gender gap

RECENT COMMENTS
WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lewis Isbell: I want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the good work he provided to me. its not easy to hack a phone without the person knowing about the hack that's why i said...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Silston post-mortem results in
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Namya Ramírez: About a year ago i started to suspect my husband was fast becoming a big time cheat, unfortunately i had no evidences and i was curious of getting proof to know what he engaged in for real then i...

Fatal crash in St Elizabeth
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Column: New Reality Of Economic Substance
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
Happy: Becareful About many doctors,and testimonies claiming they can cure Herpes or they were been cured,I was scam 3 times Not Until someone refer me to Mama Anita who do what I called magic because...

RECENT COMMENTS
WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lewis Isbell: I want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the good work he provided to me. its not easy to hack a phone without the person knowing about the hack that's why i said...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Silston post-mortem results in
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Namya Ramírez: About a year ago i started to suspect my husband was fast becoming a big time cheat, unfortunately i had no evidences and i was curious of getting proof to know what he engaged in for real then i...

Fatal crash in St Elizabeth
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Column: New Reality Of Economic Substance
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
Happy: Becareful About many doctors,and testimonies claiming they can cure Herpes or they were been cured,I was scam 3 times Not Until someone refer me to Mama Anita who do what I called magic because...