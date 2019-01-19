Photos: NOVA Mas Int’l. At BHW Band Launch

Bernews - Tuesday, January 19, 2019

Bermuda Heroes Weekend [BHW]Â hosted their official Band Launch on Sunday [Jan 20] at The Shed in Dockyard. Party People Mas, Code Red BDA and NOVA...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Photos: NOVA Mas Int’l. At BHW Band Launch

Photos: Party People Mas At BHW Band Launch

Photos: Party People Mas At BHW Band Launch

BHW Launch Weekend To Be Held On Jan 18 – 20

Carnival Costume Workshops On Nov 17 & 18

Carnival Costume Workshops On Nov 17 & 18

Photos: Nova Mas International At BHW Launch



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
St Thomas to host inaugural poetry festival

Photos: NOVA Mas Int’l. At BHW Band Launch

Guns seized

Photos: Party People Mas At BHW Band Launch

Photos: Code Red BDA At BHW Band Launch

Mamosa was hot

Ambrosa chants down Babylon

SPORTS more
The battle for fair sport

Pybus unfazed by appointment criticism

Fitness a priority for Freeman

Wilkinson doesn’t want FIDE presidency

Bond-Flasza: Competition tight at first camp

A ‘Special’ appeal

Packed Oval

POLITICS more
GECOM chairman back to work today – PPP requests elections date, status of preparedness be placed on agenda

Pybus unfazed by appointment criticism

Funeral for political historian Troy Caine set for February 2

March 10th is Last Day to Register for Referendum

Willoughby to Host Land Consultation in Port

PM Skerrit gives Isaac thumbs up for performance so far

Bomber Command memorial vandalised as head of RAF benevolent fund defies calls to fence off landmark

BUSINESS more
World economy forecast to slow in 2019 amid trade tensions

BDA to work with Biltir at US conference

Raising Profile Of Life & Annuity Insurance Sector

No trades on BSX

ICO Decision On Payroll & Pension Records

Women entrepreneurs to receive mentorship

National consultation to be held for private sector

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
24 arrested in demolition protests near pyramids

Guns seized

Crime and Security – a regional problem…

Body found at Vauxhall Senior Citizens Village

Body found at River Bay

Second Scout volunteer suspended and more groups referred to police amid extremism concerns

Attorney William Hines reported missing

RELATED STORIES
Photos: NOVA Mas Int’l. At BHW Band Launch

Photos: Party People Mas At BHW Band Launch

Photos: Party People Mas At BHW Band Launch

BHW Launch Weekend To Be Held On Jan 18 – 20

Carnival Costume Workshops On Nov 17 & 18

Carnival Costume Workshops On Nov 17 & 18

Photos: Nova Mas International At BHW Launch

RECENT COMMENTS
DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Silston post-mortem results in
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Namya Ramírez: About a year ago i started to suspect my husband was fast becoming a big time cheat, unfortunately i had no evidences and i was curious of getting proof to know what he engaged in for real then i...

Fatal crash in St Elizabeth
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Column: New Reality Of Economic Substance
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
thanks to cyberghosthack: Today will make it 12 months since i hacked my spouse phone and all through the year i have been on his phone right on my own phone. i had full access to my husband phone without touching his...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
Happy: Becareful About many doctors,and testimonies claiming they can cure Herpes or they were been cured,I was scam 3 times Not Until someone refer me to Mama Anita who do what I called magic because...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ronald Young: I do advise, Go for the best and the best is SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM he has helped me in so many ways when it comes to hacking.

RECENT COMMENTS
DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Silston post-mortem results in
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Namya Ramírez: About a year ago i started to suspect my husband was fast becoming a big time cheat, unfortunately i had no evidences and i was curious of getting proof to know what he engaged in for real then i...

Fatal crash in St Elizabeth
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Column: New Reality Of Economic Substance
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
thanks to cyberghosthack: Today will make it 12 months since i hacked my spouse phone and all through the year i have been on his phone right on my own phone. i had full access to my husband phone without touching his...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
Happy: Becareful About many doctors,and testimonies claiming they can cure Herpes or they were been cured,I was scam 3 times Not Until someone refer me to Mama Anita who do what I called magic because...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ronald Young: I do advise, Go for the best and the best is SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM he has helped me in so many ways when it comes to hacking.