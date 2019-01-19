Hospital outsources beds strategy

Royal Gazette - Monday, January 19, 2019

A total of 1. 5 million is to be paid to a professional services firm to help hospitals management to ease bed shortages and cut down on surgery cancellations. The Bermuda Hospitals Board has signed up international company KPMG on a six-month contract in an attempt to come up with a plan to...read more

0
