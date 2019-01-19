No cases of H1N1 virus so far this year

Nation News - Sunday, January 19, 2019

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is assuring the public that there have been no cases of the Influenza A H1N1 virus recorded in Barbados so far this year. This comes on the heels of news out of...read more

RELATED STORIES
Ministry reporting an increase in respiratory illnesses

Seek treatment early! - Persons in high risk groups urged to not delay medical help if they experience influenza symptoms

Ministry: H1N1 under control in Barbados

Influenza A H1N1 virus not bird flu

10 Influenza A cases reported so far

No Bird Flu in the Caribbean – CARPHA

Caribbean Public Health Agency health advisory



