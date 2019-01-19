Support for the suicidal - Yard sale fuels rebirth of group to help persons struggling with mental illness

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, January 19, 2019

A friend found her suicide note when she was 16 years old and her school counsellor intervened and helped changed her perspective on life.Today, a grateful Tameka Coley is committed to helping persons living with mental-health issues through a...read more

