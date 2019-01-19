Kennard Memorial announces provisional programme for Phagwah Meet

Kaieteur News - Saturday, January 19, 2019

Â  The Kennard Memorial Turf Club of Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice has released its provisional programme for the Phagwah Horserace Meet fixed for Sunday March 24th at their racetrack. Six races will be run on the day with entries set to close on March 17th. Contact can be made with Ivan...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Kennard Memorial Turf Club Phagwah Horserace Meet planned for Sunday March 24th

Entries for next Sunday’s KMTC Phagwah meet close today

Entries for KMTC Phagwah meet on March 18, closes next Sunday

KMTC Phagwah meet set for March 18

DDL sponsors 45th Kennard’s Phagwah Horse Race Meet

Entries for KMTC Phagwah Race Meet close tomorrow, programme revised

Entries close on Sunday March 16th for Kennard’s Memorial Phagwah horserace meet



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Vuitton's Abloh celebrates Michael Jackson in Paris menswear

British High Commission stages song competition

Krayoon Carnival more than a band, it's a movement

Pulse Schools Model Search winner off to Paris

Chace The Great to waltz away with Reggae Trophy

Girlz integrating well in camp

Bermuda Festival Starts Rush Ticket Policy

SPORTS more
Athletics Association of Guyana holds Development Meet

GCB again questions the selection policy of CWI Selection Panel

Rupununi Football Association bracing for a hectic year

West Indies First-Class Cricket Pestano (4-50) & Shepherd (3-29) blow away Hurricanes for 175 Jaguars stretch lead to 97 on truncated...

Best of the best ... Dacres, Atkinson walk away with RJRGLEANER Sports Awards crowns

Atkinson, Dacres top the field at RJRGLEANER Sports Awards

More Sports in Briefs

POLITICS more
GCB again questions the selection policy of CWI Selection Panel

A New and United Guyana launched

Windies selectors - did a good job

We are not growing satisfactorily - PM Holness

Maduro’s tattered presidency

Parks reminder on horses, dogs, bonfires

Shadow Minister On Anti-Gang Initiatives

BUSINESS more
We are not growing satisfactorily - PM Holness

No excuse for corruption <I>- Seaga

British high commissioner bats for local farmers

Spruce-up for City markets

Butterfield shares rise 1.5

Employment income falls 1.4

Entertainment industry on the climb <I>- Kingston mayor</I>

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Appeal Court denies sentence reduction for convicted rapist

Tampering of records… Former Gold Board clerk, accountant to go on trial next month

Three Venezuelans among 5 arrested with grenades, gun, ammo

Top Cop says police have ‘corroborating statements’ in Charrandass Persaud probe – will approach Canada, if necessary, to question...

Big guns clash in BEL semis

At least 20 killed in pipeline explosion in central Mexico

Corozal Man Rescued from Burning House

RELATED STORIES
Kennard Memorial Turf Club Phagwah Horserace Meet planned for Sunday March 24th

Entries for next Sunday’s KMTC Phagwah meet close today

Entries for KMTC Phagwah meet on March 18, closes next Sunday

KMTC Phagwah meet set for March 18

DDL sponsors 45th Kennard’s Phagwah Horse Race Meet

Entries for KMTC Phagwah Race Meet close tomorrow, programme revised

Entries close on Sunday March 16th for Kennard’s Memorial Phagwah horserace meet

RECENT COMMENTS
Fatal crash in St Elizabeth
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Column: New Reality Of Economic Substance
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Hackinempire: Hackinempire@gmail.com Hi. We are a group of hackers called Hackinempire and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Western Union Transfer /Hack - Money Gram Transfer...

Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
thanks to cyberghosthack: Today will make it 12 months since i hacked my spouse phone and all through the year i have been on his phone right on my own phone. i had full access to my husband phone without touching his...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
Happy: Becareful About many doctors,and testimonies claiming they can cure Herpes or they were been cured,I was scam 3 times Not Until someone refer me to Mama Anita who do what I called magic because...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ronald Young: I do advise, Go for the best and the best is SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM he has helped me in so many ways when it comes to hacking.

Schools embrace anti-scam message
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Errazuriz lands feature
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

RECENT COMMENTS
Fatal crash in St Elizabeth
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Column: New Reality Of Economic Substance
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Hackinempire: Hackinempire@gmail.com Hi. We are a group of hackers called Hackinempire and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Western Union Transfer /Hack - Money Gram Transfer...

Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
thanks to cyberghosthack: Today will make it 12 months since i hacked my spouse phone and all through the year i have been on his phone right on my own phone. i had full access to my husband phone without touching his...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
Happy: Becareful About many doctors,and testimonies claiming they can cure Herpes or they were been cured,I was scam 3 times Not Until someone refer me to Mama Anita who do what I called magic because...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ronald Young: I do advise, Go for the best and the best is SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM he has helped me in so many ways when it comes to hacking.

Schools embrace anti-scam message
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Errazuriz lands feature
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...