Kingston JPs to be recognised for excellence

Jamaica Observer - Friday, January 19, 2019

THE Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (Kingston Chapter) will be staging its awards banquet at the Valencia, Spanish Court tomorrow.One thousand, seven hundred and seventy-seven justices of the peace will be eligible for nomination for the award for excellence.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
JPs to be awarded at banquet

Edward Seaga receives global achievement award

77-y-o Bahamian goes missing in Falmouth

Nominations open for Courtney Walsh Award

No more 'running up and down'

Outstanding Manchester JPs honoured

'Brownings, please'



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Law, according to Chronic

Challenger presses on

Like A Champion!

Diversity rules South Florida chart

Koffee brewing up a storm

Buju ticket sites back online

Keeping it in the family

SPORTS more
This Day in History — January 18

BCB/NBS 2nd Division 2018 Cricket Kevlon Anderson, Seon Glasgow and Marvin Prashad hits tons; Seven teams advance to quarter finals

BCB to host Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Balls tourney for West Berbice Clubs

GCA launches First, Second and U-19 100-Overs Tournaments

Guyana can qualify for FIBA Americas Cup – Coach Hercules

CPL: Economic impact has surpassed US$100m mark

Copa disqualification looms for Barcelona

POLITICS more
St Kitts PM defends decision not to make IMF report public

Hilarious reactions over the arrest of crack granny

PM calls for more J'cans to get involved in agriculture

US group wants support for Jamaican-born legislator for NY public advocate

UK PM May holds Brexit talks; opposition dubs them a ‘stunt’

House-to-House registration not necessary at this time … being used as tactic to ‘frustrate election deadline’ – Opposition...

UK PM May to skip Davos amid Brexit uncertainty

BUSINESS more
UK high commish wants local private sector to plough deeper into agriculture

No theatres, no money: Haiti labours to keep cinema alive

Why investors are eyeing St Kitts and Nevis in 2019

St Kitts PM defends decision not to make IMF report public

Trend Media to acquire 10% stake in Muse 360's subsidiary

Tax revenues moving up, despite increased threshold — Clarke

It is time to get a credit rating — four compelling reasons

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Diary of a Ghetto Priest | 2019 Jamaica: A people of hope

8 killed in Colombia bombing

Hilarious reactions over the arrest of crack granny

Hospital board spends thousands of dollars for treatment of sex offender in UK

Did 'Chapo' really pay Mexico's ex-president US$100m?

Canadian likely to plead guilty today to drug charges

OAS commits US$500,000 for resilience of Caribbean SMTEs

RELATED STORIES
JPs to be awarded at banquet

Edward Seaga receives global achievement award

77-y-o Bahamian goes missing in Falmouth

Nominations open for Courtney Walsh Award

No more 'running up and down'

Outstanding Manchester JPs honoured

'Brownings, please'

RECENT COMMENTS
Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Hackinempire: Hackinempire@gmail.com Hi. We are a group of hackers called Hackinempire and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Western Union Transfer /Hack - Money Gram Transfer...

Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
thanks to cyberghosthack: Today will make it 12 months since i hacked my spouse phone and all through the year i have been on his phone right on my own phone. i had full access to my husband phone without touching his...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
Happy: Becareful About many doctors,and testimonies claiming they can cure Herpes or they were been cured,I was scam 3 times Not Until someone refer me to Mama Anita who do what I called magic because...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ronald Young: I do advise, Go for the best and the best is SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM he has helped me in so many ways when it comes to hacking.

Schools embrace anti-scam message
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Errazuriz lands feature
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Clothes vendor murder
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
Kevin b Cooper: Contact him at Jamiehacking99 (AT) gmailcom to get yours

RECENT COMMENTS
Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Hackinempire: Hackinempire@gmail.com Hi. We are a group of hackers called Hackinempire and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Western Union Transfer /Hack - Money Gram Transfer...

Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
thanks to cyberghosthack: Today will make it 12 months since i hacked my spouse phone and all through the year i have been on his phone right on my own phone. i had full access to my husband phone without touching his...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
Happy: Becareful About many doctors,and testimonies claiming they can cure Herpes or they were been cured,I was scam 3 times Not Until someone refer me to Mama Anita who do what I called magic because...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ronald Young: I do advise, Go for the best and the best is SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM he has helped me in so many ways when it comes to hacking.

Schools embrace anti-scam message
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Errazuriz lands feature
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Clothes vendor murder
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
Kevin b Cooper: Contact him at Jamiehacking99 (AT) gmailcom to get yours