CARPHA urges region to prepare for possibility of severe Dengue outbreak

Dominica News Online - Thursday, January 19, 2019

The last major regional outbreak of Dengue occurred in 2009. Since then, the Region has experienced two large outbreaks of mosquito-borne diseases, Chikungunya in 2014 and Zika in 2016, which are unlikely to reoccur soon. Disease modelling, however, predicts that...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Dengue warning

Caribbean Warned to Prepare for Possibility of Severe Outbreak Of Dengue Fever

CARPHA warns region to brace for possible major outbreak of dengue fever

CARPHA urges region to gear up for possibility of a severe outbreak of Dengue Fever

Avoid mosquito bites CARPHA urges

Results for potential mosquito-borne virus expected Friday

New mosquito virus confirmed in the Caribbean



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Buju's ticket website crashes

Ticket website for Buju's concert crashes minutes after opening

Bermuda Fashion Festival To Start On July 7

Bermuda Fashion Festival To Start On July 7

Buju Banton concert tickets go on sale tomorrow

Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise sold out

12 Gaddi, Fhadda Jiggs collaborate

SPORTS more
DALCA calls for councillor-elect Fontaine to be allowed to take his oath

Bobb Wins At Warrior Invitational In Maryland

Column: Honouring Connie & Helping Survivors

Bermuda Marathon Weekend Starts On Friday

Sports associations urged to insure eligible athletes under Gov't plan

Athlete breaks world record for Britain's toughest race just months after giving birth

Sport Scoreboard, January 16, 2019

POLITICS more
ANNOUNCEMENT: The housing revolution starts now

Nervous Europe ramps up Brexit preparations

Local gov't ministry hits back at Brown Burke

May seeks Brexit fix in talks with rivals

US group urges support for J'can-born legislator in NY public advocate race

Hilarious reactions over the arrest of coke granny

Cabinet Office Student Internship Programme

BUSINESS more
Shaw calls for more aggressive approach to implement Trade Facilitation Reform Programme

BMA chairman of the board Simons retires

Changes To Bermuda Monetary Authority Board

Nervous Europe ramps up Brexit preparations

Digicel launches LTE

Premier Burt To Attend World Economic Forum

Bermuda team heading for world captive event

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Anti-Assad activist killed in suspected axe murder in Germany

Nervous Europe ramps up Brexit preparations

Weapons seized in police raids on "German Ku Klux Klan"

Motorcyclist hurt in Devonshire crash

Police name fatal crash victim

Car bomb in Colombian police academy kills eight

'Tip-off from friendly intelligence service' led to arrest of suspected Iranian spy in German military

RELATED STORIES
Dengue warning

Caribbean Warned to Prepare for Possibility of Severe Outbreak Of Dengue Fever

CARPHA warns region to brace for possible major outbreak of dengue fever

CARPHA urges region to gear up for possibility of a severe outbreak of Dengue Fever

Avoid mosquito bites CARPHA urges

Results for potential mosquito-borne virus expected Friday

New mosquito virus confirmed in the Caribbean

RECENT COMMENTS
Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
thanks to cyberghosthack: Today will make it 12 months since i hacked my spouse phone and all through the year i have been on his phone right on my own phone. i had full access to my husband phone without touching his...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
Happy: Becareful About many doctors,and testimonies claiming they can cure Herpes or they were been cured,I was scam 3 times Not Until someone refer me to Mama Anita who do what I called magic because...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ronald Young: I do advise, Go for the best and the best is SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM he has helped me in so many ways when it comes to hacking.

Schools embrace anti-scam message
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Errazuriz lands feature
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Clothes vendor murder
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
Kevin b Cooper: Contact him at Jamiehacking99 (AT) gmailcom to get yours

Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

RECENT COMMENTS
Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
thanks to cyberghosthack: Today will make it 12 months since i hacked my spouse phone and all through the year i have been on his phone right on my own phone. i had full access to my husband phone without touching his...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
Happy: Becareful About many doctors,and testimonies claiming they can cure Herpes or they were been cured,I was scam 3 times Not Until someone refer me to Mama Anita who do what I called magic because...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ronald Young: I do advise, Go for the best and the best is SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM he has helped me in so many ways when it comes to hacking.

Schools embrace anti-scam message
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Errazuriz lands feature
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Clothes vendor murder
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
Kevin b Cooper: Contact him at Jamiehacking99 (AT) gmailcom to get yours

Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young