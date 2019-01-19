Region Ten vaccination coverage falls short –but officials anticipate improved results

Kaieteur News - Thursday, January 19, 2019

Â  Despite the implementation of a number of measures, Region Ten has found itself lagging behind in its vaccination coverage. This is according to the Regionâs Senior Health Visitor [ag], Ms. Karen King, when she shared the results of the regionâs Expanded Programme on Immunisation...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Guyanese entrepreneur to host show featuring influential women in business

Jaguars on track for 1st Gold Cup appearance – Fruta finally conquerors of elite league

New night shelter for Region Ten in 2019

Regional rum producers meet to address labeling, quality standards

As World Immunization Week commences… Guyana boasts of 90 percent vaccination coverage

Region Two mayor, REO put differences aside for development

“70 percent vaccination coverage doesn’t quite cut” – DCMO



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'What Goes Around ...' a mix bag of emotions

Table Tennis to commence

Real V.I. thrills at GT Taylor show

Clock ticks down to start of Buju's Long Walk to Freedom tour

Chekkazz boat ride 'Clean To Mi Step'

Team Push Off brings posh party to Breezy Castle

Nature Silk hopes to get big break in 2019

SPORTS more
Football player kicks his way into prison

Bats fail to show

Blue leading St George pack

Girl Guides Association of Dominica (GGAD) celebrates 90th anniversary

Harvey & Joell Compete In Dartmouth Relays

Dominican produces video about self love

Youth group tackles mental health stigma

POLITICS more
Charrandass Persaud’s vote has also exposed the flaws of the Cummingsburg Accord

Dermon Spence is new permanent secretary for agriculture ministry

May survives vote, but Britain remains in Brexit deadlock

PM Barrow meets Cuban President

UK PM May wins confidence vote; now to search for Brexit consensus

Charles Jr, Crawford participating in prestigious European Union Visitors Programme

Video: January 16th Bernews Morning Newsflash

BUSINESS more
Vendors across Guyana, small entrepreneurs, lost confidence in APNU+AFC long ago

EU leaders plead with UK to get its act together on Brexit

Vending Opportunities In The Town Of St. George

Premium and Diesel Prices to Decrease by 52 cents

BFM shares fall 1.2

New Office Space Opens At Washington Mall

Small office space opportunities at Mall

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into wall

Unemployed man charged with killing Corentyne mason

Executed Dutch businessman… Surinamese authorities investigating undercover in Berbice, B’ Division unaware

Seven on trial for Meten-Meer-Zorg shopkeeper’s murder

Passenger gets six months for free taxi ride

Football player kicks his way into prison

Ruling looms for rape convict appealing 37-year sentence

RELATED STORIES
Guyanese entrepreneur to host show featuring influential women in business

Jaguars on track for 1st Gold Cup appearance – Fruta finally conquerors of elite league

New night shelter for Region Ten in 2019

Regional rum producers meet to address labeling, quality standards

As World Immunization Week commences… Guyana boasts of 90 percent vaccination coverage

Region Two mayor, REO put differences aside for development

“70 percent vaccination coverage doesn’t quite cut” – DCMO

RECENT COMMENTS
Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
thanks to cyberghosthack: Today will make it 12 months since i hacked my spouse phone and all through the year i have been on his phone right on my own phone. i had full access to my husband phone without touching his...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
Happy: Becareful About many doctors,and testimonies claiming they can cure Herpes or they were been cured,I was scam 3 times Not Until someone refer me to Mama Anita who do what I called magic because...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ronald Young: I do advise, Go for the best and the best is SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM he has helped me in so many ways when it comes to hacking.

Schools embrace anti-scam message
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Errazuriz lands feature
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Clothes vendor murder
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
Kevin b Cooper: Contact him at Jamiehacking99 (AT) gmailcom to get yours

Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

RECENT COMMENTS
Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
thanks to cyberghosthack: Today will make it 12 months since i hacked my spouse phone and all through the year i have been on his phone right on my own phone. i had full access to my husband phone without touching his...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
Happy: Becareful About many doctors,and testimonies claiming they can cure Herpes or they were been cured,I was scam 3 times Not Until someone refer me to Mama Anita who do what I called magic because...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ronald Young: I do advise, Go for the best and the best is SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM he has helped me in so many ways when it comes to hacking.

Schools embrace anti-scam message
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Errazuriz lands feature
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Clothes vendor murder
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
Kevin b Cooper: Contact him at Jamiehacking99 (AT) gmailcom to get yours

Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young