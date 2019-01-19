Untreated Water Causing Health Problems to School Children in Saint Margaret’s Village

Channel 5 Belize - Thursday, January 19, 2019

In the village of Saint Margaretâs located on the Hummingbird Highway, school children are being sent home from classes complaining of stomach pains. There are concerns that the water has [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Cayo South Experiencing Water Woes

Maim in Saint Margaret’s Village; Jose Ical Loses Left Hand

Hummingbird Highway to be Rehabilitated

Hummingbird Deadly; Trio Killed near 1-Lane Bridge Sunday Afternoon

Chris Roggema died naturally in bushes

Caretaker Shot and Killed on Farm Near St. Margaret’s Village

Christian Landaverde identified as man killed on St. Margaret’s Farm



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Table Tennis to commence

Real V.I. thrills at GT Taylor show

Clock ticks down to start of Buju's Long Walk to Freedom tour

Chekkazz boat ride 'Clean To Mi Step'

Team Push Off brings posh party to Breezy Castle

Nature Silk hopes to get big break in 2019

Kirky D, Lukie D team up for 'Treat Her Right'

SPORTS more
Harvey & Joell Compete In Dartmouth Relays

Dominican produces video about self love

Youth group tackles mental health stigma

BFA to host Concacaf forum

Duchess of Sussex falls in love with rescue puppy and is called a 'fat lady' during visit to animal shelter

Table Tennis to commence

Latest Commercial Bowling League Results

POLITICS more
PM Barrow meets Cuban President

UK PM May wins confidence vote; now to search for Brexit consensus

Charles Jr, Crawford participating in prestigious European Union Visitors Programme

Video: January 16th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Barbuda Council prepares for elections

Alternative for Germany politician ordered to pay compensation to Boris Becker's son

Kirsten Gillibrand announces campaign for 2020 presidential election

BUSINESS more
Premium and Diesel Prices to Decrease by 52 cents

BFM shares fall 1.2

New Office Space Opens At Washington Mall

Small office space opportunities at Mall

STEP officially launched

Royal Globe Inc introduces “The Entrepreneur Forum”

BAE to install solar panels at city depot

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
ComPol Williams Outlines Changes within Police Department

Chester Williams is Installed as Thirteenth Commissioner of Police

ComPol Whylie Takes Aim at Fellow Members of B.P.D.

Former ComPol Whylie Rains on Chester Williams’ Installment Parade

Anne Swaney was Murdered 3 Years Ago, Still No Arrest

Accused baby thief remanded

Robbery victim, 88, suffers broken nose and bruising after handbag snatched in broad daylight

RELATED STORIES
Cayo South Experiencing Water Woes

Maim in Saint Margaret’s Village; Jose Ical Loses Left Hand

Hummingbird Highway to be Rehabilitated

Hummingbird Deadly; Trio Killed near 1-Lane Bridge Sunday Afternoon

Chris Roggema died naturally in bushes

Caretaker Shot and Killed on Farm Near St. Margaret’s Village

Christian Landaverde identified as man killed on St. Margaret’s Farm

RECENT COMMENTS
Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
thanks to cyberghosthack: Today will make it 12 months since i hacked my spouse phone and all through the year i have been on his phone right on my own phone. i had full access to my husband phone without touching his...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
Happy: Becareful About many doctors,and testimonies claiming they can cure Herpes or they were been cured,I was scam 3 times Not Until someone refer me to Mama Anita who do what I called magic because...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ronald Young: I do advise, Go for the best and the best is SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM he has helped me in so many ways when it comes to hacking.

Schools embrace anti-scam message
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Errazuriz lands feature
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Clothes vendor murder
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
Kevin b Cooper: Contact him at Jamiehacking99 (AT) gmailcom to get yours

Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

RECENT COMMENTS
Pet owners who feed their cats a vegan diet could face prosecution
Crazy Cat: Cats are not omnivores. They are obligate carnivores. Feeding them a vegan diet is totally inappropriate. Without the nutrients they get from a high protein meat-based diet they will get sick and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
thanks to cyberghosthack: Today will make it 12 months since i hacked my spouse phone and all through the year i have been on his phone right on my own phone. i had full access to my husband phone without touching his...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
Happy: Becareful About many doctors,and testimonies claiming they can cure Herpes or they were been cured,I was scam 3 times Not Until someone refer me to Mama Anita who do what I called magic because...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ronald Young: I do advise, Go for the best and the best is SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM he has helped me in so many ways when it comes to hacking.

Schools embrace anti-scam message
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Errazuriz lands feature
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Clothes vendor murder
bradley cooper: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator  and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
Kevin b Cooper: Contact him at Jamiehacking99 (AT) gmailcom to get yours

Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young