St Bess steps up mosquito fight

Jamaica Star - Wednesday, January 19, 2019

Vector control coordinator at the St Elizabeth Health Department, Michael Myles, says the Vector Control Unithas ramped up activities todestroy mosquito breeding sites and to educate residents in theparish about the Aedes-aegypti mosquito.Myles said...read more

