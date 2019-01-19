Extreme poverty rises again in LatAm, C'bean

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, January 19, 2019

SANTIAGO, Chile (AFP) â Extreme poverty in Latin America hit its highest level for nine years in 2017, according to a report by the UN's Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean(ECLAC) published on Tuesday.Poverty remained stable at 30.2 per cent of the population â...read more

