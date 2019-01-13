US submarine commander relieved of duty for hiring prostitutes in Philippines

Telegraph UK - Sunday, January 19, 2019

13 January 2019 7:55pm Follow Follow the author of this article Follow the topics within this article The commander of the US Navy's longest serving has demoted for hiring prostitutes in the Philippines. Captain Travis Zettel commanded the nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Bremerton....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Health time bomb on remote British island where 75 per cent of population are overweight

Motorist arrested over 'hit-and-run' death of 11-year-old boy in Manchester

Robbers make off with £580,000 cash in brazen Tokyo heist

Leonardo DiCaprio testifies in secret US probe into Malaysian corruption

Nine British servicemen removed from HMS Vigilant after testing positive for cocaine

US Navy says deadly USS JohnMcCain collision was preventable and relieves ship's commander

Second officer removed for alleged improper relationship with female colleague on scandal-hit submarine 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Miss Universe Jamaica 2014 finalist Zandrea Bailey is dead

UPDATED: Munga hurt in Mandela Highway crash... Canadian woman killed

Redemption song explained

British Council partners with Rebel Salute

Jr Gong predicts good year for reggae

The Music Diaries | Teddy Pendergrass: The provocative balladeer

Story of the Song | 'Entertainment' to stop fighting in dancehall

SPORTS more
Alleged Antiguan killer captured; was never in Dominica

Trott & Hoey Win Gosling To Fairmont Race

Hood survive second-half scare against Trojans

Football: Robin Hood And YMSC Earn Victories

Football: Robin Hood And YMSC Earn Victories

BFA U15 And U13 League Round-Up & Results

Wells, Lambe & Smith’s Football Teams In Action

POLITICS more
British MPs Complain About Registers ‘Delays’

Kempe On Economic Substance Act Policies

Europe snow: Two die in French Alps trying to control avalanche as three German cross-country skiers killed

Sunday Brew — January 13, 2019

Fight corruption with equal ferocity as crime

Eight reasons

Hungry grandmother wants counselling

BUSINESS more
Premier Welcomes BMe CEO Trabian Shorter

Evan Williams builds and launches R Hotel in Kingston

Arch Updates Catastrophe Loss Estimates

Kabul faces water crisis as drought, population strain supply

Numerous problems with FLOW

Volkswagen sets sales record in 2018

The Jeff Bezos divorce: $136

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Alleged Antiguan killer captured; was never in Dominica

Cop hospitalised in critical state after being shot in the head during operation in Portland

Police dismiss social media reports

Cop shot and injured in Portland

Protesters and police clash in Sudan in fourth week of anti-government demonstrations 

Police praise Jayme Closs' bravery as first pictures revealed of place kidnapped teen was held captive 

Policeman dies in car crash in Spanish Town

RELATED STORIES
Health time bomb on remote British island where 75 per cent of population are overweight

Motorist arrested over 'hit-and-run' death of 11-year-old boy in Manchester

Robbers make off with £580,000 cash in brazen Tokyo heist

Leonardo DiCaprio testifies in secret US probe into Malaysian corruption

Nine British servicemen removed from HMS Vigilant after testing positive for cocaine

US Navy says deadly USS JohnMcCain collision was preventable and relieves ship's commander

Second officer removed for alleged improper relationship with female colleague on scandal-hit submarine 

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Alma Theresa: PLEASE READ!!!! Hello Guys,This is a Life Time transformation !!!Am so happy I got mine from Jamie. My blank ATM card can withdraw $2,000 daily. I got it from Her last week and now I have $8,000...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
Kevin b Cooper: Contact him at Jamiehacking99 (AT) gmailcom to get yours

Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Alma Theresa: PLEASE READ!!!! Hello Guys,This is a Life Time transformation !!!Am so happy I got mine from Jamie. My blank ATM card can withdraw $2,000 daily. I got it from Her last week and now I have $8,000...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
Kevin b Cooper: Contact him at Jamiehacking99 (AT) gmailcom to get yours

Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...