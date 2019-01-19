Motorcyclist dies in St Mary crash

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, January 19, 2019

ST MARY, Jamaica â A St Mary man died yesterday after his motorcycle collided with a truck on the Charlottenburg main road in Highgate in the parish.He is 57-year-old Hugh Daley, of Robins Bay in Islington, St Mary.Reports are that about 1:30 pm, Daley was driving a Wassy motorcycle and...read more

