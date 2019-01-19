Broken pipeline along Mandela Highway being replaced by March, says NWC

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, January 19, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The National Water Commission (NWC) says the broken 18-inch pipeline along Mandela Highway, is expected to be replaced by March.âWork has started. Pipe laying [will] commence in another week or two,â NWC President, Mark Barnett, said during a press conference...read more

