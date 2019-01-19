US approved thousands of child bride requests

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, January 19, 2019

WASHINGTON, United States (AP) â Thousands of requests by men to bring in child and adolescent brides to live in the United States were approved over the past decade, according to government data obtained by The Associated Press . In one case, a 49-year-old man applied for admission for a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
‘It put an end to my childhood’: the hidden scandal of US child marriage

Immigration Corner | Entered legally but now undocumented

ImmigrationINFO…Immigration News For Our Community?

Immigration INFO: Conditional Green Card Holder in Troubled Marriages

Is it too late to get my daughter on petition?

Marry or wait?

Immigration TALK TM



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Kelissa's World

Samboni hits pay dirt

Kirky D teams with Lukie D

Legacy Comedy & Music Show

D'Angel is Stress Free

Ras Kronik aims to expand

Around the churches

SPORTS more
Charity mourns loss of former executive Smith

Lynch is a huge loss to sailing

Evans is well placed to seal top-half place

Hood out to avoid an upset

Men’s Classic & Second Spring Bowling Results

Two events added to World Relays

St Mary Big Bash bowls off January 20

POLITICS more
Canada takes in Saudi teen asylum seeker

Lucea mayor accuses Tufton of 'playing politics'

PHOTO: Praying for Jamaica

Avalanche triggered by controlled explosions in Austrian Alps

PM files lawsuit against opposition legislator

Slate could further divide UPP, Lovell says

Lovell terms Massiah’s statements ‘encouraging’

BUSINESS more
Shipping Schedule: Week Starting January 12

Premier Meets With Velocity Ledge, Apollo Global

Forget about timeshares and credit cards

Premia Acquires Public Service Insurance

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 11 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 11 2019

First Bauxite Corp. to inject US$387.3M into economy over 15-year period

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Yellow Vests 'leader' arrested in connection with Anna Soubry abuse

Third man held over gun murder

Wi love strong! - Transformed Life Church celebrates seven years

Improving the mental and physical competence of the police force

Copyright law in Guyana and China’s accusation of white supremacy

North R/veldt man remanded for armed robberies

Court to decide on Irfaan Ali’s request for stay of criminal matters next Thursday

RELATED STORIES
‘It put an end to my childhood’: the hidden scandal of US child marriage

Immigration Corner | Entered legally but now undocumented

ImmigrationINFO…Immigration News For Our Community?

Immigration INFO: Conditional Green Card Holder in Troubled Marriages

Is it too late to get my daughter on petition?

Marry or wait?

Immigration TALK TM

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Alma Theresa: PLEASE READ!!!! Hello Guys,This is a Life Time transformation !!!Am so happy I got mine from Jamie. My blank ATM card can withdraw $2,000 daily. I got it from Her last week and now I have $8,000...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
Kevin b Cooper: Contact him at Jamiehacking99 (AT) gmailcom to get yours

Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Alma Theresa: PLEASE READ!!!! Hello Guys,This is a Life Time transformation !!!Am so happy I got mine from Jamie. My blank ATM card can withdraw $2,000 daily. I got it from Her last week and now I have $8,000...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
Kevin b Cooper: Contact him at Jamiehacking99 (AT) gmailcom to get yours

Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...