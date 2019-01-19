NWC, NWA working to fix broken main along Mandela

Jamaica Observer - Friday, January 19, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The public is being advised that the major 33â Rio Cobre/Tulloch Spring water transmission main along the Mandela Highway suffered damage earlier today as a result of major road improvement activities taking place under the Major Infrastructure Development...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
NWC rations water supply amid widespread pipeline breaks, disruptions

NWC implements water schedule for Corporate Area, sections of St Catherine

NWC system failures affecting more than 40 corporate area communities

'Waterless' Christmas

Sections of corporate area and Portmore to experience water disruptions

Major pipeline breaks disrupt water supply to Corporate Area, St Catherine

Water disruptions in sections of St Catherine, Kingston



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Buju establishes foundation to help youths fight poverty

VP Records celebrates 40th anniversary

80th Ag Show To Be Held On April 11, 12 & 13

Skinny Fabulous dampens controversy over labeling of bouyon as soca

Sophia Brown, Ginjah call for 'Changes' in Jamaica

Fully Bad, Kryme Boss team up for deadly track

Sex In Di City was a flashy affair

SPORTS more
Football Games Venue Moved To Bernard Park

Football Games Venue Moved To Bernard Park

Cricket: Leverock Leads West Torrens To Victory

Cricket: Leverock Leads West Torrens To Victory

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Grateful For Health Insurance

ICC Election for next CEO

Ticket sales start in Barbados ahead of Wisden Trophy Test Series

POLITICS more
PNP says GOJ diplomacy has broken with tradition

ICC Election for next CEO

Grange mourns Troy Caine

British skier dies after chairlift plunge in French Alps

Feasibility studies completed for modern cargo port at Canefield says Skerrit

Controversial Alternative for Germany politician forms breakaway group with Nazi cornflower logo

Belgian politican blames Instagram for falling adoption figures

BUSINESS more
Mining an important player in the economy, says Montague

Ascendant shares trade

BUSINESS: Digicel LTE is just days away for Dominica

Arch expects up to 130m in disaster losses

Bermuda life insurer fined in Hong Kong

Premia strikes groundbreaking run-off deal

Arch to repay 5.3m in overcharged premiums

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
A Consultation on the Sexual Crimes Legislation Reform Project

Football Games Venue Moved To Bernard Park

Football Games Venue Moved To Bernard Park

Fatal shooting in Pinelands

UPDATE: INDECOM probing stabbing at Fort Augusta prison

Meghan Markle's half-brother arrested for drunk driving

Wife drops charges against husband

RELATED STORIES
NWC rations water supply amid widespread pipeline breaks, disruptions

NWC implements water schedule for Corporate Area, sections of St Catherine

NWC system failures affecting more than 40 corporate area communities

'Waterless' Christmas

Sections of corporate area and Portmore to experience water disruptions

Major pipeline breaks disrupt water supply to Corporate Area, St Catherine

Water disruptions in sections of St Catherine, Kingston

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...