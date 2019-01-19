Legal witnesses testify in parliamentary disqualification trial of opposition leader

Nation News - Friday, January 19, 2019

BASSETERRE â The case brought against the Leader of the Opposition, Dr Denzil Douglas, continued in court Thursday with three expert witnesses on Dominican law making presentations before Justice Trevor...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Legal witnesses testify in parliamentary disqualification trial of opposition leader

Date set for hearing diplomatic passport case against former prime minister

Dual citizenship case against St Kitts Opposition Leader set for May 30

St. Kitts gov’t asks for more time in Dr. Douglas Dominican diplomatic passport case

Douglas wants High Court to dismiss government application to oust him from Parliament

Dominica diplomatic passport at the heart of court case in St. Kitts

Online publication issues apology to St Kitts Nevis PM



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Whats in a name? The wine is just as sweet

Snap takes a literary bow

After 12: Kimmy's Simply da best!

RJRGLEANER Honour Awards | For Entertainment: Reggae Sumfest 2018 - Showcasing Jamaica superstars

Cali P looks to Vizon I

Fully Bad cries From Di Ghetto

No Limit for DJ Del-One

SPORTS more
The West Indies Championship games continues

Just as Shankly was wrong, so is the BFA

Results: MTM Open Championships Day Three

Results: MTM Open Championships Day Three

Evans Remains 14th In Australian Finn Sailing

BNA Senior League Standings & Goalscorers

BNA Senior League Standings & Goalscorers

POLITICS more
JACRA to establish coffee training institute in September

DC office decision is the right one for Bermuda

PM Skerrit blames opposition for delay in electoral reform

Warwick man steals grandmothers phone

Scotia postpones meeting with PM; talks with union set for Monday

Thai prime minister attempts to placate citizens with a song

PM Skerrit wants united approach to investment programme

BUSINESS more
Bermuda life insurer fined in Hong Kong

Premia strikes groundbreaking run-off deal

Arch to repay 5.3m in overcharged premiums

Substance definition a moving target

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 10 2019

Ascendant’s December 2018 Share Repurchases

One Communications Dec. Share Repurchases

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Reprisal killing in St Thomas

Heightened policing for crime hotspots in Hanover

Video: January 11th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Warwick man steals grandmothers phone

Elderly woman dies after house fire

Police set for tough tests against the best

Pina thrilled to make Cape Verde history

RELATED STORIES
Legal witnesses testify in parliamentary disqualification trial of opposition leader

Date set for hearing diplomatic passport case against former prime minister

Dual citizenship case against St Kitts Opposition Leader set for May 30

St. Kitts gov’t asks for more time in Dr. Douglas Dominican diplomatic passport case

Douglas wants High Court to dismiss government application to oust him from Parliament

Dominica diplomatic passport at the heart of court case in St. Kitts

Online publication issues apology to St Kitts Nevis PM

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...