Fundraiser set up for Kiara

Royal Gazette - Friday, January 19, 2019

A teenage girl who died suddenly this week has had an online fundraising page set up in her memory by a cousin who lives overseas. Kiara Paiva, who was 15, was found unconscious in her Hamilton Parish home on Monday and later pronounced dead by doctors. Now a Facebook fundraising page, Kiaras...read more

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

