Isaac calls for inter-ministerial collaboration to ensure safer environment

Dominica News Online - Friday, January 19, 2019

Minister for the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac, has said that the task of making Dominica a climate resilient country is not the responsibility of one Ministry only.Â He said various ministries have important roles to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Isaac puts litter bugs on notice

Residents urged to only listen to official weather reports

Foreign firm asked to consider local knowledge when designing

Collaboration key to Dominica’s development

Validation workshop essential in resilience building

Isaac urges village councils to develop disaster management plans for 2018

New minister outlines developmental agenda



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
After 12: Kimmy's Simply da best!

RJRGLEANER Honour Awards | For Entertainment: Reggae Sumfest 2018 - Showcasing Jamaica superstars

Cali P looks to Vizon I

Fully Bad cries From Di Ghetto

No Limit for DJ Del-One

Shotty Shane gets wild as producer

Oga Works to put reggae on top

SPORTS more
BNA Senior League Standings & Goalscorers

BNA Senior League Standings & Goalscorers

Sport Scoreboard, January 11, 2019

Elbows at ready as clubs hit January sales

Evans in top half of fleet in Melbourne

Police set for tough tests against the best

Pina thrilled to make Cape Verde history

POLITICS more
Scotia postpones meeting with PM; talks with union set for Monday

Thai prime minister attempts to placate citizens with a song

PM Skerrit wants united approach to investment programme

Venezuela's economy, political crisis

Maduro issues threat to 'interventionist' regional rivals

US$68m for implementation of NIDS

PM says BPO sector must shift to higher-value services

BUSINESS more
Bermuda life insurer fined in Hong Kong

Premia strikes groundbreaking run-off deal

Arch to repay 5.3m in overcharged premiums

Substance definition a moving target

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 10 2019

Ascendant’s December 2018 Share Repurchases

One Communications Dec. Share Repurchases

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Police set for tough tests against the best

Pina thrilled to make Cape Verde history

Financial Intelligence Unit does well after Maria says Unit chief

Chinese Huawei employee one of two arrested by Poland for 'spying'

Young woman dies suddenly, police investigating

Passport office worker remanded, gets committal date

Crime, patience and mosquitoes

RELATED STORIES
Isaac puts litter bugs on notice

Residents urged to only listen to official weather reports

Foreign firm asked to consider local knowledge when designing

Collaboration key to Dominica’s development

Validation workshop essential in resilience building

Isaac urges village councils to develop disaster management plans for 2018

New minister outlines developmental agenda

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...