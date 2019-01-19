St James cop allegedly involved in lottery scamming charged

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, January 19, 2019

Constable Derrol Williams who is assigned to the St James Division has been charged on allegations of being involved on lottery scamming. Williams was charged yesterday following a ruling by the Director of Public Prosecutions. Charges: >...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
St James cop charged for lottery scamming

Panamanian musician held with ganja at airport - police

Policeman among four caught with drugs, arrested

St James woman charged for lottery scamming

New court date for Canadian on $3 million drug charge

Canadian man charged over possession of $3M worth of cocaine

Security guard allegedly held with stolen perfume at airport charged



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Lady Gaga apologises for working with R. Kelly and promises to withdraw song from streaming services

J Rile gets buzz in Europe with 'Jimmy'

Shatta Wale, YGF start 2019 sizzling

JahDon treats children in Canaan Heights

Bikinis galore at Lavish

Ras Emmanuel enjoys trip to Gambia

Khausion plans to impress at 'Red Rose for Gregory'

SPORTS more
Play set to resume 2:45 pm in Scorpions vs Red Force contest

WICB Professional Cricket League: Wet pitch forces suspension of play at Sabina

Glen Mills drops Yohan Blake ... Coach cuts ties with 2011 world 100m champion

AXA End-To-End Announces Chosen Charities

War Machine finishes season with a bang

World University Twenty20 Tournament in the works

US Swim Coach Gives Bermuda 100 Percent

POLITICS more
Gov't committed to protecting peace, safety of St James residents, says PM

Holness says Petrojam is a fiscal risk, defends gov't actions

Prime Minister Skerrit announced Thomson Fontaine is no longer a Senator

Government of Dominica may pursue legal action against Ross University School of Medicine

Linton responds to removal of Fontaine as senator

Petrojam a fiscal risk to government, says Holness

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit condemns circulation of photo on social media

BUSINESS more
Ascendant Summer Student Programme

Finesse Beauty introduces STEP

RQ strikes two legacy deals

Video: Minister On Economic Substance Act

CryptoScan launches cybersecurity service

Workshop for retailers to up their game

Sol Donate To BIOS Ocean Academy Program

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
St James cop charged for lottery scamming

Musician killed in motor vehicle crash in St Ann

Jayden Moodie: Family of murdered 14-year-old deny he had gang links as they warn London's streets are safe for no one

Report links journalists' murder in Africa to the Russian mercenaries they were investigating

Rwandan police crack down on harmful skin bleaching products

MISSING: Tachina Kamisha Small

Missing teen traced

RELATED STORIES
St James cop charged for lottery scamming

Panamanian musician held with ganja at airport - police

Policeman among four caught with drugs, arrested

St James woman charged for lottery scamming

New court date for Canadian on $3 million drug charge

Canadian man charged over possession of $3M worth of cocaine

Security guard allegedly held with stolen perfume at airport charged

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...