Jamaica Council of Churches supports plastic ban

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, January 19, 2019

Jamaica Council of Churches is backing the Government's ban on single-use plastic bags and straws and Styrofoam. The ban took effect on January 1. The group says it is aware of the deleterious effect that plastics have been known to have on...read more

