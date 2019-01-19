Evans Remains In Top Half Of Australian Finn

Bernews - Thursday, January 19, 2019

Two more races were sailed on the third day, and Bermudaâs Rockal Evans remains in the top half of the standings as he was back on the water...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Evans Remains In Top Half Of Australian Finn

Evans Continues Competing In Australian Finn

Evans Continues Competing In Australian Finn

Evans Begins Competing In Australian Finn

Evans Begins Competing In Australian Finn

Evans & Patton Begin Competing In Sydney

Evans Charges Up The Finn Championships



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Unplug yourself and have some fun in 2019

The future is bright for young leaders

Girls fly high in drone school

“Soul Session Saturday” On February 16th

Family death forces Just For Laughs switch

No need for dancehall catfight - Female artistes call for sisterhood in 2019

Shuga to the rescue

SPORTS more
Results: MTM Open Championships Day Two

Photos: BNA Merle Parfitt & Who’s Who Netball

Evans Remains In Top Half Of Australian Finn

Results: MTM Open Championships Day Two

Photos: BNA Merle Parfitt & Who’s Who Netball

Benn Starts 48.6 Mile Run In Memory Of Twins

Sport Scoreboard, January 10, 2019

POLITICS more
Republic Bank, Scotiabank officials meet with St Kitts-Nevis PM

PM says BPO sector must shift to higher-value services

Answers sought for black mans death

Cutting-edge technology for Olde Towne

Political parties agree to ‘ease poisoning of the atmosphere’

Dual citizenship debate Political parties and GECOM share responsibility for ensuring MPs’ eligibility

Govt., Opposition meet on no-confidence vote… Parliament, executive branch to continue functioning – Court decisions will be upheld...

BUSINESS more
Venezuela's isolated Maduro to begin new term with economy in tatters

Thankful for EY Bermudas community outreach

The future is bright for young leaders

CryptoScan Bermuda Partners With PomeGran

MS Amlin appoints Hayward as Bermuda CUO

OM Juicery expands into organic vegan food

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 9 2019

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Marigot police station to be completed by end of January

Australian teenager arrested after writing 'I have a bomb' on plane's inflight messaging system as a joke

One man injured following shooting

Answers sought for black mans death

Social media addicts behave like those addicted to drink and drugs 

Sentencing delayed on breath-test refuser

Assault charge against lawyer withdrawn

RELATED STORIES
Evans Remains In Top Half Of Australian Finn

Evans Continues Competing In Australian Finn

Evans Continues Competing In Australian Finn

Evans Begins Competing In Australian Finn

Evans Begins Competing In Australian Finn

Evans & Patton Begin Competing In Sydney

Evans Charges Up The Finn Championships

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...