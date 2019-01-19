There is no excuse not to mute R. Kelly

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, January 19, 2019

If youre a socially engaged consumer, the past year of pop culture may have left you despairing over how to spend your money ethically. Do you forswear Yeezys to protest Kanye Wests dalliance with President Donald Trump? Did you refuse to watch ltigtCampingltigt to signal your disapproval of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Kanye West hands out Yeezys to orphans and leaders alike in Uganda

Keri Hilson to perform in Front Street

Britain should be wary of Trump trade deal

Time to shut R. Kelly down - for good

Trumps first clash with the Constitution

Abir-backed group writes to Clinton, Trump

Fox News bows to Trump in sign of things to come



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BHW Launch Weekend To Be Held On Jan 18 – 20

Manhattan Transfer open festival

'JT' hails Walt Crooks

Remembering Neville Lee, honouring Pat Chin

3, 2, 1...Ribbiz Ocean Lights

Khausion's ready to impress

Tappa Zukie looks to Europe

SPORTS more
Upcoming: Pedal For Paralympics Fundraiser

VACANCY NOTICE: NAO Programme Engineer

Football: Turner Reaches For Dream At IMG

Results: MTM Open Championships Day One

Football: Turner Reaches For Dream At IMG

Freisenbruch-Meyer, Commercial Bowling League

Results: MTM Open Championships Day One

POLITICS more
Proud Adi lands role in Tina Turner musical

Opposition wants OUR and PM to ensure better cell service

2019 will be a year of political upheaval and economic uncertainty in America

Britain's battle over Brexit resumes ahead of big vote

US gadget love forecast to grow despite trust issues

Modi plans jobs quota for India's 'upper caste poor'

Voting joy

BUSINESS more
Bittreo Plan To ‘Move Operations’ to Bermuda

Recession significantly more likely than not by 2021

Liberty Announces New Limestone Transaction

Axa XL appoints Dicob

Is your retirement plan realistic?

Panama joins Caribbean-wide insurance scheme

Butterfield spent 8.25m on own shares

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Paget woman banned and fined 1,000

Woman two times over the limit

Motorist refuses breath test

Police issue warnings over wheelies

Police name teenager found dead

Casemates to be transformed for research

Release of gang statistics questioned

RELATED STORIES
Kanye West hands out Yeezys to orphans and leaders alike in Uganda

Keri Hilson to perform in Front Street

Britain should be wary of Trump trade deal

Time to shut R. Kelly down - for good

Trumps first clash with the Constitution

Abir-backed group writes to Clinton, Trump

Fox News bows to Trump in sign of things to come

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...