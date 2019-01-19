Australian PM laughs off photo doctoring that leaves him with two left feet

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, January 19, 2019

Australian PM laughs off photo doctoring that leaves him with two left feet elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Australian PM laughs off photo doctoring that leaves him with two left feet Save Aides made a clumsy attempt to Photoshop Mr Morrison wearing markedly...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Australia will formally consider asylum claim of Saudi woman in Bangkok

'Back-channel' talks ongoing for Trump-Kim summit, says South Korean envoy

Pictures of the Day: 9 January 2019

Wedding guests forced to pay twice as much for gifts on Prezola and the Wedding Shop

Patients forced to wait twice as long when GP calls for paramedics 

Man stabbed to death 'by teenager' at Church of Scientology in Sydney

Family laughs off epic Photoshop fail that left them looking like cartoon characters as sceptics cry fake



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'JT' hails Walt Crooks

Remembering Neville Lee, honouring Pat Chin

3, 2, 1...Ribbiz Ocean Lights

Khausion's ready to impress

Tappa Zukie looks to Europe

Burna Boy revisits Billboard Top Ten

Marcus Garvey inspires new talent - Reggae/Afrobeat singer, Gawvy idolises National Hero

SPORTS more
Illegal dumping whistleblowers could soon be collecting cash rewards

Egypt named hosts of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Windies trio fire Dhaka to second straight win

John Hughes’ dominance continues as United trails quietly in First Division

Awareness walk for former cricketer diagnosed with Parkinson’s

This Day in History — January 9

Petra Organisation: a front runner in youth football promotion

POLITICS more
Opposition wants OUR and PM to ensure better cell service

2019 will be a year of political upheaval and economic uncertainty in America

Britain's battle over Brexit resumes ahead of big vote

US gadget love forecast to grow despite trust issues

Modi plans jobs quota for India's 'upper caste poor'

Voting joy

Winter storm blasts Europe; 13 dead amid heavy snow, gusts

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 8 2019

Butterfield Bank: December Share Repurchases

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 8 2019

Butterfield Bank: December Share Repurchases

Restrictions and reforms: Saudi Arabia's treatment of women

Britain's battle over Brexit resumes ahead of big vote

Venezuela launches WTO legal challenge against US sanctions

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Illegal dumping whistleblowers could soon be collecting cash rewards

Victims of Venezuela crisis despair at prospect of second Maduro term

Winter storm blasts Europe; 13 dead amid heavy snow, gusts

Taiwan providing funds for Haiti rice projects

Small farmers' ganja project to start by March — PM

Ward from Homestead Place of

Consultant calls on Gov't to address 'critical' ganja regulatory issues

RELATED STORIES
Australia will formally consider asylum claim of Saudi woman in Bangkok

'Back-channel' talks ongoing for Trump-Kim summit, says South Korean envoy

Pictures of the Day: 9 January 2019

Wedding guests forced to pay twice as much for gifts on Prezola and the Wedding Shop

Patients forced to wait twice as long when GP calls for paramedics 

Man stabbed to death 'by teenager' at Church of Scientology in Sydney

Family laughs off epic Photoshop fail that left them looking like cartoon characters as sceptics cry fake

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...