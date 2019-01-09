Donald Trump's prime-time address: President to make case for border wall - watch live

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, January 19, 2019

Donald Trump's prime-time address: President to make case for border wall - watch live elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Donald Trump's prime-time address: President to make case for border wall - watch live Save 9 January 2019 1:30am Follow Follow the author of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Turkey's Erdogan warns US of 'big mistake' in making conditions for Syria withdrawal

Donald Trump to deliver TV address to nation and visit US-Mexico border as shutdown stand-off intensifies

Donald Trump suggests steel border barrier in bid to break deadlock over Mexico wall

Donald Trump to meet with Democrats over government shutdown

Kanye West reaffirms his support for Donald Trump

Donald Trump says 'Ask Elizabeth Warren's psychiatrist' if she can win the White House in 2020

Rubbish piles up at US national parks due to government shutdown



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Old School Dancehall Trip to honour Bogle

PHC Majorette Registration For Spring Term

Dillgin gears up to release EP in Jamaica

Notnice hosts contest for young talent to be featured on album

Dancehall centres needed in communities <I>- Jack Scorpio

Old School Dancehall Trip to honour Bogle

I'm no bully - Spice offers big bucks to anyone who can prove otherwise

SPORTS more
Evans Begins Competing In Australian Finn

Clean sweeps for Horseman pair

Butterfield & Vallis 5k Road Race Set For Jan 27

Watch live end-of-year interview with PM Skerrit

Cricket star defends "best friend" over rape claims as he says victim told him she wanted to drop the case

Successful year for islands riders

Trinidadian man captured while fighting for ISIS

POLITICS more
Thomson Fontaine no longer a senator says Skerrit

Jamaica records 20 murders in first seven days of 2019

Watch live end-of-year interview with PM Skerrit

Browne compares hurricane recovery progress in Dominica and Babuda

There will be no cover-up at Dunn's River, declares Holness

Grieving mother calls on police to do more to catch ‘dangerous’ brother

Alternative for Germany politician severely beaten in suspected politically motivated attack

BUSINESS more
Liberty Mutual in new notes transaction

Butterfield up 1.6

Clarien CEO Ian Truran Appointed To Board

Truran appointed to Clarien Bank board

BF&M Share Repurchases For December 2018

BF&M Share Repurchases For December 2018

Grose Named Interim Leader Of Colony Specialty

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Deliverymen steal 10 dozen eggs

Jamaica records 20 murders in first seven days of 2019

Gov't, opposition to hold further crime talks

2018 Murders by divisions ... Rural parishes lead tally

Speedboat killer took out loans of £50k one year after fatal crash, before going on the run

Boy, 14, becomes latest London knife victim following stabbing

Cricket star defends "best friend" over rape claims as he says victim told him she wanted to drop the case

RELATED STORIES
Turkey's Erdogan warns US of 'big mistake' in making conditions for Syria withdrawal

Donald Trump to deliver TV address to nation and visit US-Mexico border as shutdown stand-off intensifies

Donald Trump suggests steel border barrier in bid to break deadlock over Mexico wall

Donald Trump to meet with Democrats over government shutdown

Kanye West reaffirms his support for Donald Trump

Donald Trump says 'Ask Elizabeth Warren's psychiatrist' if she can win the White House in 2020

Rubbish piles up at US national parks due to government shutdown

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...