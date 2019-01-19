Diabetes association tackles obesity in Dominica

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, January 19, 2019

Obesity among the Dominican population has caught the attention of the Dominica Diabetes Association (DOMDA). The organization says it is very alarmed at the rising rate of body massÂ Â among children, youth and the working population. And so, members of the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Obesity can erode health and economic gains, says Tufton

Too many fat children

Obesity in children a concern

Dominica observes World Health Day 2016

COMMENTARY: Let food be thy medicine

Diabetic limb amputations a major concern

‘Slim ‘n trim' no more, Dominicans join the bulge brigades



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
PHC Majorette Registration For Spring Term

Dillgin gears up to release EP in Jamaica

Notnice hosts contest for young talent to be featured on album

Dancehall centres needed in communities <I>- Jack Scorpio

Old School Dancehall Trip to honour Bogle

I'm no bully - Spice offers big bucks to anyone who can prove otherwise

I just love helping people

SPORTS more
Watch live end-of-year interview with PM Skerrit

Cricket star defends "best friend" over rape claims as he says victim told him she wanted to drop the case

Successful year for islands riders

Trinidadian man captured while fighting for ISIS

Trinidad to help Dominica develop tourism industry

The DFA premier league continues

Shane Shillingford suspended from bowling in regional matches

POLITICS more
Watch live end-of-year interview with PM Skerrit

Browne compares hurricane recovery progress in Dominica and Babuda

There will be no cover-up at Dunn's River, declares Holness

Grieving mother calls on police to do more to catch ‘dangerous’ brother

Alternative for Germany politician severely beaten in suspected politically motivated attack

Editorial: If it sounds too good . . .

Grieving mother calls on police to do more to catch ‘dangerous’ brother

BUSINESS more
Butterfield up 1.6

Clarien CEO Ian Truran Appointed To Board

Truran appointed to Clarien Bank board

BF&M Share Repurchases For December 2018

BF&M Share Repurchases For December 2018

Grose Named Interim Leader Of Colony Specialty

Ratings of Assured Guaranty units affirmed

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
2018 Murders by divisions ... Rural parishes lead tally

Speedboat killer took out loans of £50k one year after fatal crash, before going on the run

Boy, 14, becomes latest London knife victim following stabbing

Cricket star defends "best friend" over rape claims as he says victim told him she wanted to drop the case

They deserved to be detained.... police commissioner speaks on St James SOE

Cyntoia Brown to be freed after being jailed for murder as a teen 

Kevin Spacey says sexual assault accuser engaged in 'mutual and consensual flirting'

RELATED STORIES
Obesity can erode health and economic gains, says Tufton

Too many fat children

Obesity in children a concern

Dominica observes World Health Day 2016

COMMENTARY: Let food be thy medicine

Diabetic limb amputations a major concern

‘Slim ‘n trim' no more, Dominicans join the bulge brigades

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...