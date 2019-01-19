Bermuda ahead of game on EU taxes expert

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, January 19, 2019

Tough new European Union rules designed to combat tax avoidance can be turned to Bermudas advantage, a top manager at professional services firm KPMG said yesterday. Will McCallum, a KPMG managing director, said turmoil caused by the Economic Substance Act, passed by Parliament last year to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
EU wants tougher substance rules

Chamber to host US tax reform session

Burt EU affirms Bermudas tax compliance

K-Women drive bearing fruit at KPMG

Bermuda dodges EU tax-haven blacklist bullet

Bermuda named on EU tax haven list

KPMG names tax specialist as managing director



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
I just love helping people

Amara La Negra's 'Understanding' of dancehall - Genre makes Latin American star happy

Female artistes to watch in 2019

Jamaican's story gets gold

Lexii hunts big break

Patoranking's Salute

Amara La Negra's 'Understanding' of dancehall - Genre makes - Latin American - star happy

SPORTS more
The DFA premier league continues

Shane Shillingford suspended from bowling in regional matches

Results: BNA Senior League Make Up Matches

Results: BNA Senior League Make Up Matches

Sport Scoreboard, January 8, 2019

Patton on course for top 20

White and Tyrell out to impress in Estonia

POLITICS more
There will be no cover-up at Dunn's River, declares Holness

Grieving mother calls on police to do more to catch ‘dangerous’ brother

Alternative for Germany politician severely beaten in suspected politically motivated attack

Editorial: If it sounds too good . . .

Grieving mother calls on police to do more to catch ‘dangerous’ brother

Political play can lead to economic sloth, investment shutdown – Ram warns

Gonsalves reiterates call for united Caricom position on EU new tax measures

BUSINESS more
Grose Named Interim Leader Of Colony Specialty

Ratings of Assured Guaranty units affirmed

Everest Re Group CEO to retire

Technical recession was first in three years

Demerling joins Walkers Bermuda as partner

Goslings and former CFO resolve litigation

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 7 2019

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Police Chief Carbon happy with increase in police force

Grieving mother calls on police to do more to catch ‘dangerous’ brother

Wanted woman turns herself in to cops

Shane Shillingford suspended from bowling in regional matches

Prospect students pass anti-gang training

Teen found dead at Hamilton Parish home

Missing:Mary Oxley

RELATED STORIES
EU wants tougher substance rules

Chamber to host US tax reform session

Burt EU affirms Bermudas tax compliance

K-Women drive bearing fruit at KPMG

Bermuda dodges EU tax-haven blacklist bullet

Bermuda named on EU tax haven list

KPMG names tax specialist as managing director

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tony Young leaves KLAS Radio after 10 years
Sandra Young-Quiroz: where is he now? Tony Young

US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...