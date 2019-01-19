M.O.E. & Pathlight International Sign M.O.U.

Channel 5 Belize - Tuesday, January 19, 2019

Today, the Ministry of Education and Pathlight International signed a memorandum of understanding solidifying their collaboration. Over the years, the ministry and Pathlight have embarked on a number of projects [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Pathlight International to Establish Teacher Educator Centres in all Districts

B.N.T.U. Says M.O.E. is Silent on School Managements’ Neglect

B.N.T.U. President Says M.O.E. Has Disrespected Teacher

B.T.L. and UWI Sign M.O.U. that Benefits Students

UB & NICH Sign M.O.U.

FIU Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Police Department

Government Takes On Call Centre Training…



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Fashion overload at the Sherlock Family All-White Party

Fashion Night Out was worth the wait

Bellyful of energy at Pon Wi Block

Jahleel Myrie gets serious about producing

STAR of the Month: Spice encourages up-and-coming artistes to stay independent

Sizzla looking for Grammy nod with next album

Bob Marley's Legend album sole Jamaican to make Billboard year-end top 200 charts

SPORTS more
Pride takes a fall

Second Straight for St Andrew Lions

James Adderley: the Weekend in Sports

Mayho claims top honours

Volcanoes inching closer to win

Photos & Video: St. David’s Defeat YMSC 3 – 1

County cricketer accused of rape set up 'sexual conquest' Whatsapp game with fellow players, court hears

POLITICS more
Benchimol named new Abir chairman

OBA: ‘Cannot Bulldoze Without Proper Dialogue’

Australian politician insists Nazi salutes do not prove rally he attended was racist

Ski resort evacuated and thousands stranded as heavy snow blankets Alps

Albert Benchimol Elected New ABIR Chair

Albert Benchimol Elected New ABIR Chair

Brown not targeted by fees reduction

BUSINESS more
Everest Re CEO Plans To Retire At End Of 2019

Butterfield up 1 in New York

Minister: Economic Data Exhibits Positive Signs

Clarien Announces 126% Increase In Net Profits

Benchimol named new Abir chairman

Clarien profits surge to 7.3m

ICO Decision On PATI Request On Airport Letter

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
RTA Leaves 1 Man Hospitalized

U.S. Issued Level 2 Travel Advisory for Belize

Poll on the I.C.J.: ‘NO’ Vote Increasing

Malik Green is Shot Near Kelly Street, Police Investigate a Motive

Robbers Target South Side Grocery Store; Cash and Firearm Stolen

Drug Trafficking in the North; over 8 Pounds of Weed is Confiscated

Drugs Recalled

RELATED STORIES
Pathlight International to Establish Teacher Educator Centres in all Districts

B.N.T.U. Says M.O.E. is Silent on School Managements’ Neglect

B.N.T.U. President Says M.O.E. Has Disrespected Teacher

B.T.L. and UWI Sign M.O.U. that Benefits Students

UB & NICH Sign M.O.U.

FIU Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Police Department

Government Takes On Call Centre Training…

RECENT COMMENTS
US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

New treatment offers up to ten months extra life for women with deadly breast cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

RECENT COMMENTS
US trafficking victim granted clemency over killing of man who bought her for sex as teenager 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Joy as first breast cancer drug approved for widespread use in ten years
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Gene tumour boards guide cancer care in the US
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Lab-made 'mini organs' helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

£100 gene tests could identify men with three times the chance of deadly prostate cancer 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Have you screened your colon?
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

HEALTH TALK: Warning signs of Colorectal Cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Cancer textbook should be rewritten to classify cancers by type not where they start in the body to improve treatment, study finds
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

Scientists grow 'mini tumours' which enable cancer patients to have tailor made treatment 
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

New treatment offers up to ten months extra life for women with deadly breast cancer
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...