St Hilda's High gets greenhouse

Jamaica Observer - Monday, January 19, 2019

ST Hilda's High School in Brown's Town, St Ann is the latest school in the parish to be equipped with a greenhouse.Noranda Bauxite recently handed over the greenhouse to the school along with a donation of romaine lettuce plants and seedlings.St Hilda's is the 6th school in St Ann to be...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
News on the Go

Noranda takes Henry on greenhouse tour

Greenhosee technology a saviour for several St Ann farmers

Noranda supports farmers - Greenhouse project to reap dividends

Noranda supports farmers - Greenhouse project to reap dividends - Production has started at the expanded Noranda Bauxite greenhouse...

Corporate Hands: Noranda puts greenhouses in schools

We don't take it lightly — Noranda



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
MoBay's Walt Crooks is dead

Sutherland puts autism in spotlight

Act deliver at Park's anniversary party

No more Netflix and Chill

Parks does it all for 44th anniversary show

Jamaica-born actress to help persons find their purpose with debut novel

'Mary Poppins Returns': magic revisited

SPORTS more
Albion name sub committees for 2019

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre presents gears to WCC

Regional First Class Cricket…Jaguars in control despite fifties from Dowrich & Carter

Chargers down Ravens in play-off opener

Photos, Video & Results: Karting Club Racing

Chargers down Ravens in play-off opener

Rooney charged with - public intoxication

POLITICS more
JN Bank to restart MAC projects in 2019

JN Bank to restart MAC projects in 2019

'If the threat is still active, the SOE should remain'

Albion name sub committees for 2019

Editorial: Wise causes don’t deserve foolish fights

Prime minister threatens compulsory acquisition of Scotiabank Antigua

Is There Room For A New Party?

BUSINESS more
New Lingerie Retailer Curves Opens In Sandys

Taxpayers filing CIT must do so online

JN Bank to restart MAC projects in 2019

e-Learning upgrading, monitoring and evaluation of services, says chair

Spotify entrepreneur facing new legal row after brother claims his name was 'dragged through the mud'

Regulatory Authority Appoint Denton Williams

Main Event earns $63m in revenues from weddings

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Violence rages in north-eastern Brazil

US Coast Guard Cutter deters illegal migration, drug trafficking in Caribbean

Parents sue over district's policy to arm teachers at school

Police confront 2 men, 1 white, 1 black: Only 1 is shot

Pope vows justice for child victims of sex abuse in annual address

Man accused of stabbing fellow passenger to death on commuter train refuses to enter plea as he tells judge he is 'paranoid'

'If the threat is still active, the SOE should remain'

RELATED STORIES
News on the Go

Noranda takes Henry on greenhouse tour

Greenhosee technology a saviour for several St Ann farmers

Noranda supports farmers - Greenhouse project to reap dividends

Noranda supports farmers - Greenhouse project to reap dividends - Production has started at the expanded Noranda Bauxite greenhouse...

Corporate Hands: Noranda puts greenhouses in schools

We don't take it lightly — Noranda

RECENT COMMENTS
Gore switching to all-concrete roofing
Concerned Homebuyer: I hope by now Gore Developments has stopped using concrete roofing, or at the very least, review the cause of issues that residents of Coral Springs Village in Trelawny are facing and take steps...

Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

RECENT COMMENTS
Gore switching to all-concrete roofing
Concerned Homebuyer: I hope by now Gore Developments has stopped using concrete roofing, or at the very least, review the cause of issues that residents of Coral Springs Village in Trelawny are facing and take steps...

Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...