Hampton High celebrates 160th anniversary

Jamaica Observer - Monday, January 19, 2019

MALVERN, St Elizabeth â Iconic all-girls' school Hampton last year celebrated the 160th anniversary of its establishment by the Munro and Dickenson Trust. A release from the school noted that Robert Hugh Munro, in his will, left the residue of his estate to his nephew, Caleb Dickenson, and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Hampton marks 160th with trees

Tell youth the truth and listen to them, GG tells adults

Munro honours its heroes

Munro Apologises

Can't we boys keep anything for ourselves?

Observer Poll: Readers say all-girls schools should start accepting boys in sixth form

Munro becomes third all-boys’ school to admit girls at 6th form



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
No more Netflix and Chill

Parks does it all for 44th anniversary show

Jamaica-born actress to help persons find their purpose with debut novel

'Mary Poppins Returns': magic revisited

Parks does it all for 44th anniversary show

Weh Dem Up To? Nicky B plots new musical direction

Gospel Spotlight: Flavia is convinced that God will make a way

SPORTS more
Albion name sub committees for 2019

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre presents gears to WCC

Regional First Class Cricket…Jaguars in control despite fifties from Dowrich & Carter

Chargers down Ravens in play-off opener

Photos, Video & Results: Karting Club Racing

Chargers down Ravens in play-off opener

Rooney charged with - public intoxication

POLITICS more
'If the threat is still active, the SOE should remain'

Albion name sub committees for 2019

Editorial: Wise causes don’t deserve foolish fights

Prime minister threatens compulsory acquisition of Scotiabank Antigua

Is There Room For A New Party?

Youths should form pressure group to advance political interests – The Policy Desk

Disgruntled with politicians…Activists launch national discourse for youths

BUSINESS more
e-Learning upgrading, monitoring and evaluation of services, says chair

Spotify entrepreneur facing new legal row after brother claims his name was 'dragged through the mud'

Regulatory Authority Appoint Denton Williams

Main Event earns $63m in revenues from weddings

Hamilton Underwriting Appoints Vetch As CFO

Vetch appointed CFO at Hamilton Underwriting

Bermudas GDP edges up 0.8

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
'If the threat is still active, the SOE should remain'

Stolen baby found in Norwood

Suspect who snatched 17-month-old girl may have given her extra clothes before dumping her, police say

Saudi woman barricades herself into Bangkok hotel room, fearing she will be killed if deported

Artificial intelligence tool used to catch people who lie to the police

Weed Ed | Prescribing medical cannabis

Weed Ed | Treating cancer with ganja - Local medical cannabis company sees early success

RELATED STORIES
Hampton marks 160th with trees

Tell youth the truth and listen to them, GG tells adults

Munro honours its heroes

Munro Apologises

Can't we boys keep anything for ourselves?

Observer Poll: Readers say all-girls schools should start accepting boys in sixth form

Munro becomes third all-boys’ school to admit girls at 6th form

RECENT COMMENTS
Gore switching to all-concrete roofing
Concerned Homebuyer: I hope by now Gore Developments has stopped using concrete roofing, or at the very least, review the cause of issues that residents of Coral Springs Village in Trelawny are facing and take steps...

Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

RECENT COMMENTS
Gore switching to all-concrete roofing
Concerned Homebuyer: I hope by now Gore Developments has stopped using concrete roofing, or at the very least, review the cause of issues that residents of Coral Springs Village in Trelawny are facing and take steps...

Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...