Spartons claim Thirsty Fox dominoes tourney

Kaieteur News - Sunday, January 19, 2019

Spartons chalked up 80 games to win the final of the Thirsty Fox dominoes tournament which concluded yesterday at Thirst Fox sports bar, Durban and Vlissingen Road. Phantom took the runner up spot with 80 games, while Turning Point finished third on 77. Martin Permaul made the maximum 18 games...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
All stars claim Carlosh Sports Bar dominoes title

Thirsty Fox backs David Hunte Dominoes competition

Rage clinch Saddist Birth Anniversary Domino title

V Net win WNDC dominoes title

Gold for Money claim Seeram’s bar/Wiltshire dominoes title

Mix Up, All Season Racing Service among victors

All stars claim Bhagelu Dominoes title in Wakenaam



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The Music Diaries | Dave Bartholomew's legacy 100+ years

Samory-I's 'This Feeling' created from a sound check

Nailah Blackman talks the meaning behind the music

Masquerade ball brings in the stars

Dominican produces track with Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous

Buju begins rehearsals ahead of first show

Warrior King drops music video 14 years after song's release

SPORTS more
Jaguars on track for 1st Gold Cup appearance – Fruta finally conquerors of elite league

Affording financial support for athletes travel overseas a plus for GABBFF in 2018 – President Marks

Scorpions in the driver's seat

Bramble hundred, Rutherford cameo floor hapless Pride

Leeward Hurricanes in control

Regional Four-Day Championship Cricket: Scorpions lead by 129

Peace & Unity Rally Held At St David’s CCC

POLITICS more
Atherley’s caution

Court fight

The Baccoo Speaks

Massive data attack in Germany targets Merkel, hundreds of politicians

US deploys troops to Congo as fears of violence mount over election count delays

Finance Minister happy to meet Kempe

Where is the plan on substance?

BUSINESS more
Complex int'l outlook reinforces need for regional integration

Old media careers are obsolete in the digital landscape

Jse Market Summary

Time is ripe to overhaul motor accident compensation system

Here's why every business partnership needs a prenup

Bonds and preference shares for income, safety of principal

NCB's offer for Guardian shares closes February 7

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Time is ripe to overhaul motor accident compensation system

Robbers make off with £580,000 cash in brazen Tokyo heist

PSV action

Man drives car overboard

Eastern CAT Officers Hosting Community Dinner

Car Driver Crashes Overboard In Southampton

Secrecy clouds Cherry Gardens operation

RELATED STORIES
All stars claim Carlosh Sports Bar dominoes title

Thirsty Fox backs David Hunte Dominoes competition

Rage clinch Saddist Birth Anniversary Domino title

V Net win WNDC dominoes title

Gold for Money claim Seeram’s bar/Wiltshire dominoes title

Mix Up, All Season Racing Service among victors

All stars claim Bhagelu Dominoes title in Wakenaam

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...