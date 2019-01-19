'Impeach the motherf-----': Newly elected Democratic congresswoman  vows to come for Donald Trump

Telegraph UK - Friday, January 19, 2019

'Impeach the motherf-----': Newly elected Democratic congresswoman vows to come for Donald Trump elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More 'Impeach the motherf-----': Newly elected Democratic congresswoman vows to come for Donald Trump Save Rashida Tlaib called Donald...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised after dance video humiliation attempt backfires 

Diverse new Congress ready to confront Trump

Nancy Pelosi declines to rule out impeaching Donald Trump ahead of expected election to House Speaker

Democrats to take on Trump as divided US Congress gets to work

Rashida Tlaib: Meet the Democrat poised to be first Muslim woman in Congress 

Veteran Democratic congressman Michael Capuano beaten by Ayanna Pressley in historic Boston upset

Senior US Democrat suffers shock defeat to political novice as party's splits exposed



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Nicky B plots new musical direction

Flavia is convinced that God will make a way

Warrior King drops music video 14 years after song's release

It was a Flairy year - Silent Ravers dance move captivated 2018

Pamputtae pleased with reaction to music video

FLA pushes back at artistes' call for more guns

Time running out for Spice's Grammy dream

SPORTS more
St David’s CC To Host Peace Rally on Saturday

Dominica Business Forum to hold consultation to help private sector “regain its voice”

GP pulled crossbow bolt from stomach after patient accused him of killing his father, court hears

Festive Tournament Highlights Future Stars

Young Visionaries Return From Orange Bowl

Mallory Concludes In Eddie Herr International

Results: Somersby Men’s Classic League

POLITICS more
Francis calls for constitutional amendments to allow dual citizens to participate in elections

Political Ombudsman speaks out against tribal politics on social media

Kempe: What Is Govt’s Plan For EU Substance?

300 farm workers head to Canada - Dengue claims at least nine lives - Fire chief tells - residents to - protect hydrants - PNP wants -...

CHILD'S FEET MYSTERIOUSLY FALL OFF - Family seeks help to take care of boy

No new office for Leader of the Opposition

No new office for Leader of the Opposition

BUSINESS more
Dominica Business Forum to hold consultation to help private sector “regain its voice”

Even 'safe' funds fell in 2018

Column: Looking Forward At Fintech In 2019

BUSINESS BYTE: Dominican fashion house to launch entrepreneurship training initiative

Savory and Cann join Aspen in Bermuda

Bermudian promoted to aviation safety role

Google moved 22.7bn to Bermuda in 2017

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Blocking internet in Congo may lead to violence, UN warns

Man stabbed to death on board train near Horsley in Surrey

Fatal collision in Discovery Bay, St Ann

Pastor Bean: We Have A Multi-Pronged Approach

Porus rocked by two murders

Elderly man wants $2 million owed to him by the State

FLA pushes back at artistes' call for more guns

RELATED STORIES
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised after dance video humiliation attempt backfires 

Diverse new Congress ready to confront Trump

Nancy Pelosi declines to rule out impeaching Donald Trump ahead of expected election to House Speaker

Democrats to take on Trump as divided US Congress gets to work

Rashida Tlaib: Meet the Democrat poised to be first Muslim woman in Congress 

Veteran Democratic congressman Michael Capuano beaten by Ayanna Pressley in historic Boston upset

Senior US Democrat suffers shock defeat to political novice as party's splits exposed

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...