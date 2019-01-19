Forex: J$128.78 to one US dollar

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, January 19, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The US dollar on Thursday, January 3 ended trading at J$128.78 up by 28 cents according to the Bank of Jamaica's daily foreign exchange trading summary.Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar ended trading at J$94.92 up from J$92.66 while the British pound sterling ended trading...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Forex: J$128.50 to one US dollar

Forex: J$128.66 to one US dollar

Forex: J$128.65 to one US dollar

Forex: J$128.16 to one US dollar

Forex: J$128.45 to one US dollar

Forex: J$128.46 to one US dollar

Forex: J$128.78 to one US dollar



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Corporate Hands | Kiwanis International Division 24, Cari-Med fete newborns

Film tells story of black Tonight Show

Mawga Don is on a musical high

Izula highlights mom in new song

Sandz delivers sizzling start to New Year

Sean Kingston makes surprise showing at The Estate

D'Angel releases T-shirt line

SPORTS more
Shillingford suspended again over bowling action

Relative of Duchess of Cornwall wins right to take Scottish divorce fight to Supreme Court

Basil Watson gets job to make monument to Martin Luther King

3-3 thriller at Bournemouth

Frustrated Chelsea held to 0-0 draw

Solskjaer retains magic touch at Man U

Hubert Lawrence | 2019 - Big year in sport!

POLITICS more
OPM says no gov't resources for Wheatley, others reviewing social intervention measures

Remove demeaning social media posts on SOE, Political Ombudsman urges

Security forces remain committed to safety and security, OPM assures

PNP calls for sanctions against those implicated in Dunn's River fraud

Security forces remain committed to safety and security - Holness

Official Govt & Legal Notices For Jan 3rd 2019

Prophecies! | The word of the Lord for the nations - 2019 and onwards - Part IV

BUSINESS more
Coached intervention at networking event

Hall of Fame honour for Axis Capitals Butt

Ascendant shares slip 0.9

Bermudian promoted to aviation safety role

BFIS Hold Student Christmas Networking Event

Ross University Students “Rent Rage” – Barbados

Ross University Students “Rent Rage” – Barbados

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Shillingford suspended again over bowling action

Russia charges former US marine with espionage

Prophecies! | The word of the Lord for the nations - 2019 and onwards - Part IV

Cops seeking 'Babylon' in relation to murder in Manchester last night

Far Right Vox tells Spanish conservatives to stop domestic violence efforts in exchange for Andalusia support

BBC presenter warns stalking victims to get help

Breaking news!! No confidence motion carried… Court must decide on legality, Charrandass conduct

RELATED STORIES
Forex: J$128.50 to one US dollar

Forex: J$128.66 to one US dollar

Forex: J$128.65 to one US dollar

Forex: J$128.16 to one US dollar

Forex: J$128.45 to one US dollar

Forex: J$128.46 to one US dollar

Forex: J$128.78 to one US dollar

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...