Antigua implements entertainment tax

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, January 19, 2019

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) â The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has now implemented a tax on entertainment that was postponed last year.The Inland Revenue Division (IRD), has announced that a EC$1500 (US$555) flat rate will now be paid on entertainment events making up to EC$100,000...read more

