US fires tear gas into Mexico

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, January 19, 2019

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) â US authorities fired tear gas into Mexico during the early hours of the new year to repel about 150 migrants who tried to breach the border fence in Tijuana.read more

