Gas prices down $2.35, diesel down $2.96

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, January 19, 2019

Gas prices are to go down by $2.35 tomorrow Thursday, January 3. The state-owned oil refinery,Â Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $116.75 perÂ Â litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $119.58. Automotive diesel oil will down by $...read more

