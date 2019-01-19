More about escaping the heavy hand of justice

Kaieteur News - Tuesday, January 19, 2019

Â  DEAR EDITOR, These are exciting times, and interesting too, for what is now being fully revealed, following the motion of no-confidence brought against the government. Beginning with the PPP/C, it constituted their most desperate effort, to remove the coalition A Partnership for Unity +...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Govt has no legal limb, just buying time

Motion Passed but PPP must be patient with Govt.-Dr. Hinds

Government outmanoeuvred?

All praise to Bharrat Jagdeo

Govt. has itself to blame; it was drunk on power –Dr. Hinds …Says WPA to discuss breaking ranks for 2019 elections

Government Falls General Elections in three months

PPP/C undercuts 2018 budget presentation



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
GFF/ExxonMobil Futsal Festival Roraima Galaticos cart off grand cash prize

No apology

Harry gets top honours

Stanbury's hits and misses

Santa, romance and horror? - 'Bird Box' bucks holiday trend

Entertainment newsmakers of 2018

'Give the performance of your life' - Tony Rebel encourages artistes to go all out despite show numbers

SPORTS more
Guyana Karate College Year End Review

Jaguars hungry after Christmas break, Face Barbados from Friday

GCA completes eight tournaments despite lack of venues To focus more on Female cricket in 2019

GFF/Stag Super 16 Final Champions to be crowned tonight; Buxton United and Den Amstel to contest

GFF/ExxonMobil Futsal Festival Roraima Galaticos cart off grand cash prize

Boxing Review: Guyana Boxers win Junior & Senior C’bean titles 2018 was one of our best years’ says GBA’s President Steve Ninvalle

Table tennis contingent returns from China training programme

POLITICS more
If we didn’t tell you, yuh woulda never know.

Granger opens door for political cooperation with PPP

Cuba celebrates 60 years of revolution amongst challenges and change

Gov't, Opposition spar over way forward

Phillips concerned about economic growth

PM says peace, safety remain his priority in 2019

PM invites Phillips to January 2 consensus meeting over state of emergency

BUSINESS more
Growth & Jobs | ‘Nuh Inna Di Scandal': Young entrepreneurs create stylish totes to replace plastic bags

Be on guard!

Belize’s Fiscal Performance is Lauded by PM Barrow in New Year’s Message

Some businesses failed to adequately prepare for plastic ban, says JMEA president

Digicel Group CEO Alex Matuschka Dies At 47

Digicel Group CEO Alex Matuschka Dies At 47

Jamaica's Forbes rankings drop

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Thai man guns down six family members at New Year party

GDF Lieutenant stabbed to death during argument over drinks -police hunting suspect

Top Cop confirms probe of Charrandass Persaud

Khashoggi murder: Book reveals ‘new details’ about killing

Cuba around the world: 60 years of weapons and white coats

Gov't, Opposition spar over way forward

PM says peace, safety remain his priority in 2019

RELATED STORIES
Govt has no legal limb, just buying time

Motion Passed but PPP must be patient with Govt.-Dr. Hinds

Government outmanoeuvred?

All praise to Bharrat Jagdeo

Govt. has itself to blame; it was drunk on power –Dr. Hinds …Says WPA to discuss breaking ranks for 2019 elections

Government Falls General Elections in three months

PPP/C undercuts 2018 budget presentation

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...