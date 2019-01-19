P.U.P.: Barrow’s Smoke & Mirrors Circus Act

Channel 5 Belize - Tuesday, January 19, 2019

So on the eve of the New Year, the P.U.C. has not responded to governmentâs objection to the increase of forty-three cents in electricity rates. The P.U.C. chair, we are [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Conservation Tips from P.U.C., Despite Pending Increase in Electricity Rate

P.U.C. Approves Rate Increase for Electricity

P.U.P. Says Arbitration Award is the Cost of Barrow’s Arrogance

P.U.P. Says P.M. Barrow Entered into Secret Agreement with Fortis

P.U.C. wants to complement Mexican power supply

P.U.P. Says PM Barrow Lied in the House…

P.U.P. objects to reappoint of Justice Awich to Court of Appeal



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
D'Angel, Sasco, Stylo G thrill RJRGLEANER party

THE STAR year in review: Top 5 entertainment stories for 2018

Bikini Sundayz goes all-white

Sandz leaves Palisadoes - Promoters move to Portmore after Jan 1, 2018, traffic gridlock

Spice regrets collab with D'Angel - Deejay wraps up 2018 answering fans' questions

'11:59' to close year with a bang

ENTERTAINMENT YEAR-IN-REVIEW 2018: Wayne Marshall gets music Glory

SPORTS more
BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing in Roseau

VIDEO: “Charis D” places 2nd runner up in St. Kitts Senior Monarch Kaiso competition

Review: 2018 Year In Cricket In Bermuda

Penalty Dramatics Decide Expansion Semis

Review: 2018 Year In Cricket In Bermuda

Scott Barnes Wins On Daytona Motor Speedway

Cricket: Kamau Leverock’s Numbers In Australia

POLITICS more
PM invites Phillips to January 2 consensus meeting over state of emergency

Belize’s Fiscal Performance is Lauded by PM Barrow in New Year’s Message

Official Govt & Legal Notices For Dec 31st 2018

Make 2019 a year of regional unity

Gov't addresses concerns about plastic ban

Government goes ahead with plastic ban

Gov't moving towards direct deposit pension payments

BUSINESS more
Belize’s Fiscal Performance is Lauded by PM Barrow in New Year’s Message

Some businesses failed to adequately prepare for plastic ban, says JMEA president

Digicel Group CEO Alex Matuschka Dies At 47

Digicel Group CEO Alex Matuschka Dies At 47

Jamaica's Forbes rankings drop

Hannover Re vehicle issues private cat bond

Digicels group CEO dies at 47

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Police warn against New Year's gun salutes, staging events without permit

Police Department Shares Safety Tips for New Year’s Celebration

Cop Hospitalized after Motorcycle Accident

Rosita Armstrong is Knocked Down and Killed

Belize’s Fiscal Performance is Lauded by PM Barrow in New Year’s Message

Investigation Ongoing into Faber’s Road Shooting; Charges are Expected Shortly

Will the Police Department see a Reform in the New Year?

RELATED STORIES
Conservation Tips from P.U.C., Despite Pending Increase in Electricity Rate

P.U.C. Approves Rate Increase for Electricity

P.U.P. Says Arbitration Award is the Cost of Barrow’s Arrogance

P.U.P. Says P.M. Barrow Entered into Secret Agreement with Fortis

P.U.C. wants to complement Mexican power supply

P.U.P. Says PM Barrow Lied in the House…

P.U.P. objects to reappoint of Justice Awich to Court of Appeal

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...