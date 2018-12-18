'Beer-cycling' - Red Stripe urges consumers to return used bottles

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, December 18, 2018

Glass is one of the longest-lasting human-made materials which, when disposed of in a landfill, can take up to one million years to decompose. It's one of the primary reasons why Red Stripe is imploring consumers to return empty bottles for re-use...read more

